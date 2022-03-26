Limerick football takes to new Greenway for a fund-raising 10k

Pictured at the launch of the Limerick football fund-raiser in Barnagh
THE Friends of Limerick Football group are organising a 10km fund-raising event along the west Limerick Greenway.
All funds from the sponsored walk/run/cycle will go towards the Limerick Underage Football Academy and county minor and senior football training funds.
The event takes place in association with Limerick GAA and takes place on Saturday April 9 at 11am.
All players and management involved with Limerick football teams have sponsorship cards at present.
Anyone wising to take part on the day can register on the day of the walk from 10.30am at the Barnagh Greenway Hub (eircode V42X206).
The 10km walk/run/cycle will go from Barnagh to Templeglantine and back.
