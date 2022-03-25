Granagh-Ballingarry seek Munster football glory as Limerick champions play Cork's Randal Og

A SECOND Munster junior b football final for Granagh-Ballingarry this Saturday.

This March 26 at 2.30 in Knockaderry, Limerick JBFC winners Granagh-Ballinagrry will play Cork’s Randal Og in the provincial decider.

Five time county junior B champions, Saturday will be a second Munster final for the side in black and green. Back in 2010 they lost to Tralee’s Na NGaeil 1-12 to 1-6 in this final.

Granagh-Ballingarry beat Waterford’s The Nire in the semi final, while Randal Og defeated Kerry’s Moyvane.

On Saturday, will be the 14th staging of the junior B football competition run by Knockaderry. Granagh-Ballingarry and Randal Og both seek a second ever title for their county in a competition dominated by Kerry.

Granagh-Ballingarry are looking to follow in the footsteps of 2017 winners Ballybrown.

The Limerick side are managed by Shane O'Grady, Mark O'Sullivan and Andrew Holmes.

David Clancy, Niall Cahill, Denis O’Connor and Kieran Condron were all in the team in the 2010 Munster final and again likely starters for the west Limerick side.

In their semi final win on February 13, Granagh-Ballingarry were 1-8 to 1-4 winners with Cathal O'Keeffe, Jack Cagney, Sean O'Connor, Darragh Casey and Edward Sheehy all key players.

Granagh-Ballingarry warmed up for Saturday’s final with a West Junior League victory over Mountcollins on St Patricks Day.