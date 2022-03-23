Search

23 Mar 2022

UL seek Fresher Hurling clean sweep as Limerick college meet MTU Cork in Division Two final

Fitzgibbon Cup round-up - How Tipperary players fared in the quarter-finals

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

23 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE UL hurlers go in search of yet another All-Ireland Championship title this Wednesday evening.

UL play Munster TU Cork in the All-Ireland Division Two Freshers Final in Mallow at 7.30.

The Limerick University are looking to add this title to the All-Ireland Freshers Division One title won earlier this month.

And, UL have won the Fitzgibbon Cup and Intermediate Championship as well.

There are six Limerick players in this evening's panel - Michael Sheahan (Rathkeale), Billy Molyneaux (Mungret St Pauls), Sam Williams (Bruree), Joe Sweeney (Adare), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy) and the injured Patrick O'Donovan (Effin). 
 
UL are managed by David Clohessy. His selectorss are Ruairi Walsh (Sixmilebridge) and Cian Hedderman (Ballybrown). The S&C coach is Cian Sheridan (St Michaels, Meath), while David Foley (Cratloe) is on stats. 

Star-studded UL crowned All-Ireland Fresher hurling champions in final win over DCU

Just like the Fresher 1 side, this Fresher 2 panel are looking to add championship honours to their league title - won in February with a victory over Queens.

To reach this championship final, UL have had wins over NUIG and UCC in recent weeks.

  
UL panel: Michael Sheahan (Rathkeale, Limerick), Jake Somers (Burren Rangers, Carlow), Billy Molyneaux (Mungret St Pauls, Limerick), Sam Williams (Bruree, Limerick), Darragh McDermott (Parteen, Clare), Luke Ormond (JK Brackens, Tipperary), Brian Cotter (Kilavullen, Cork), Conor Burke (Kinvara, Galway), Ian Shanahan (Ballinakill, Laois), Niall Coss (Borris in Ossary-Kilcotton, Laois), Evan Farrell (Turloughmore, Galway), Luke Kavanagh (St Martins, Wexford), Joe Sweeney (Adare, Limerick), Oisin O'Ceallaigh (HWH Bunclody, Wexford), John McNamara (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), Conor McKelvey (Silvermines, Tipperary), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Diarmuid Hanniffy (Oranmore-Maree, Galway), Joseph Conroy (Craanford, Wexford), Sean McNamara (Sixmilebridge, Clare), Kenny Lee (Roscrea, Tipperary), Peter Power (Newmarket on Fergus, Clare), David Ryan (De la Salle, Waterford), David Roche (Passage East, Waterford), Shane Ryan (Coolderry, Offaly), Daniel Cooney (Parteen, Clare), Ronan Mescall (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare),  Luke Keogh (Sixmilebridge, Clare), Patrick O'Donovan (Effin, Limerick), Gearoid O'Grady (Kilmaley, Clare), Adam O'Shea (Windgap, Kilkenny), Jack Kirwan (Parteen, Clare).


MTU Cork panel: David O'Sullivan (Ballincollig), Michael O'Callaghan and Eoin Kelleher (both Ballyclough), Jeff Gowen and Dylan Collins (both Ballyhooly), Padraig Dorney (Ballymartle), Kevin Morgan (Blackrock), Conn MacFarlane (Bredagh GAC), Conor Hourihan (Carrigaline), Seán Sugrue (Castletownroche), Nicky Hayes (Cloyne), Oisin O'Shea (Éire Óg), Eoin Murphy (Erins Own), Daniel McAllister (Fr O'Neills), Evan Lucey (Gleann Na Laoi), Sam Barrett (Glen Rovers), Ciarán Leahy and Robert Sinclair (both Killeagh), Conor Neville (Kilsheelan), Jack O'Halloran (Latten-Cullen), Cormac Hallahan (Lisgould), Aodhán Shanahan (Lixnaw), Edmund Kenneally (Newcestown), Cormac Rooney (Portlaw), Harry Andrews (Shamrocks), David Condon (Sliabh gCua-St Marys), Joe Fouhy, Mark Byrne, Eoin O'Donoghue (all Tracton).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media