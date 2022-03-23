UL seek Fresher Hurling clean sweep as Limerick college meet MTU Cork in Division Two final

THE UL hurlers go in search of yet another All-Ireland Championship title this Wednesday evening.

UL play Munster TU Cork in the All-Ireland Division Two Freshers Final in Mallow at 7.30.

The Limerick University are looking to add this title to the All-Ireland Freshers Division One title won earlier this month.

And, UL have won the Fitzgibbon Cup and Intermediate Championship as well.

There are six Limerick players in this evening's panel - Michael Sheahan (Rathkeale), Billy Molyneaux (Mungret St Pauls), Sam Williams (Bruree), Joe Sweeney (Adare), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy) and the injured Patrick O'Donovan (Effin).



UL are managed by David Clohessy. His selectorss are Ruairi Walsh (Sixmilebridge) and Cian Hedderman (Ballybrown). The S&C coach is Cian Sheridan (St Michaels, Meath), while David Foley (Cratloe) is on stats.

Just like the Fresher 1 side, this Fresher 2 panel are looking to add championship honours to their league title - won in February with a victory over Queens.

To reach this championship final, UL have had wins over NUIG and UCC in recent weeks.



UL panel: Michael Sheahan (Rathkeale, Limerick), Jake Somers (Burren Rangers, Carlow), Billy Molyneaux (Mungret St Pauls, Limerick), Sam Williams (Bruree, Limerick), Darragh McDermott (Parteen, Clare), Luke Ormond (JK Brackens, Tipperary), Brian Cotter (Kilavullen, Cork), Conor Burke (Kinvara, Galway), Ian Shanahan (Ballinakill, Laois), Niall Coss (Borris in Ossary-Kilcotton, Laois), Evan Farrell (Turloughmore, Galway), Luke Kavanagh (St Martins, Wexford), Joe Sweeney (Adare, Limerick), Oisin O'Ceallaigh (HWH Bunclody, Wexford), John McNamara (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), Conor McKelvey (Silvermines, Tipperary), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Diarmuid Hanniffy (Oranmore-Maree, Galway), Joseph Conroy (Craanford, Wexford), Sean McNamara (Sixmilebridge, Clare), Kenny Lee (Roscrea, Tipperary), Peter Power (Newmarket on Fergus, Clare), David Ryan (De la Salle, Waterford), David Roche (Passage East, Waterford), Shane Ryan (Coolderry, Offaly), Daniel Cooney (Parteen, Clare), Ronan Mescall (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare), Luke Keogh (Sixmilebridge, Clare), Patrick O'Donovan (Effin, Limerick), Gearoid O'Grady (Kilmaley, Clare), Adam O'Shea (Windgap, Kilkenny), Jack Kirwan (Parteen, Clare).



MTU Cork panel: David O'Sullivan (Ballincollig), Michael O'Callaghan and Eoin Kelleher (both Ballyclough), Jeff Gowen and Dylan Collins (both Ballyhooly), Padraig Dorney (Ballymartle), Kevin Morgan (Blackrock), Conn MacFarlane (Bredagh GAC), Conor Hourihan (Carrigaline), Seán Sugrue (Castletownroche), Nicky Hayes (Cloyne), Oisin O'Shea (Éire Óg), Eoin Murphy (Erins Own), Daniel McAllister (Fr O'Neills), Evan Lucey (Gleann Na Laoi), Sam Barrett (Glen Rovers), Ciarán Leahy and Robert Sinclair (both Killeagh), Conor Neville (Kilsheelan), Jack O'Halloran (Latten-Cullen), Cormac Hallahan (Lisgould), Aodhán Shanahan (Lixnaw), Edmund Kenneally (Newcestown), Cormac Rooney (Portlaw), Harry Andrews (Shamrocks), David Condon (Sliabh gCua-St Marys), Joe Fouhy, Mark Byrne, Eoin O'Donoghue (all Tracton).