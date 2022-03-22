Search

Former Limerick inter-county football trio enjoy GAA championship success in Abu Dhabi

Mike Fitzgibbon with the league and championship trophies won with Jumeirah Gaels

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

22 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

AS the Limerick senior footballers face into their make-or-break league promotion tie with Fermanagh on Sunday, a former inter-county trio have won silverware in Middle East GAA Championships.

Last weekend there were 1,200 players from 50 clubs involved in 120 games across hurling, football and camogie in Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.

There was football and hurling success for Limerick - all three former inter-county senior footballers under Billy Lee during his six years at the helm.

Feohanagh-Castlemahon's Mike Fitzgibbon lined out with Dubai's Jumeirah Gaels, while Ballysteen's Danny Neville and Rathkeale's Paul White play with Al Reem Shamrocks in Abu Dhabi.

The Limerick trio all won intermediate league and championship doubles - Fitzgibbon in hurling and Neville and White in football.

"I'm only out here since last August but the GAA is such a great way to get to know people and to make friends," explained Mike Fitzgibbon, who is working as a PE and History teacher.

"To be honest, it's easy to find Limerick people around the place - I'm living with someone from Feenagh and there are four Limerick teachers in the same school as me," he outlined.

Former GAA players from Mungret to Fr Caseys, from Dublin All-Ireland winners to social players, Fitzgibbon said that all embrace the chance to connect with fellow Irish through the varying GAA clubs.

"The games themselves are a good standard, very fast and intense and because of the heat it's all rolling-substitutions. But really it about meeting people while playing a bit of GAA."

Last weekend were the Championship finals with a number of tournament taking place across the last number of months in a build-up to the main finals.

For Fitzgibbon and Jumeirah Gaels, and Neville and White with Al Reem Shamrocks, intermediate success came their way. All have now earned promotion into the senior ranks for next season, although they might first be tempted home to play in the Limerick club championships for a few weeks this Summer.

