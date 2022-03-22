Con and Annie Kirby Memorial ready to fly from the traps in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE Con and Annie Kirby Memorial 2022 was launched at Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Monday.

The event, which is the one of the world's richest juvenile greyhound races has been hosted at Limerick Greyhound Stadium since its inception in 2013.

Sponsored by Noreen and JP McManus in honour of her parents, Con and Annie Kirby, the competition boasts the biggest prize fund in Ireland after the Irish Greyhound Derby with a total prize fund of 150,000.

Limerick GAA clubs also get a share of the event fund, with each of the 78 greyhounds in the event assigned to a GAA, LGFA, Camoige or Handball club. The winning greyhound's assigned GAA club win a nominator prize of 10,000 and a free benefit night at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

“After the global pandemic the staging of this much-anticipate event provides much needed support to our GAA Clubs and is a fitting tribute to the parents of Noreen McManus. Limerick GAA have a long and proud association with the McManus family and appreciate their ongoing support to our county teams," said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan at the launch.

Frank Nyhan, Chairman of Greyhound Racing Ireland said: “The Con & Annie Kirby is one of the highlights of the racing calendar and the kind support of Noreen and JP McManus is hugely appreciated. There is a fantastic tradition of greyhound racing here in Limerick and the Kirby is a winning partnership of two great Limerick passions – greyhound racing and GAA.”

The event will be hosted over five weeks commencing this Saturday March 26 with the final on Friday April 22.

The Kirby Memorial has quickly become one of the 'Four Majors' of the annual greyhound racing calendar, alongside the Irish Laurels, Irish St. Leger, and the Irish Greyhound Derby.

The next five weeks will also features the Sean O'Connor Cup, named in honour of well known Limerick GAA stalwart Sean O'Connor.