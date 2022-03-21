Search

21 Mar 2022

David Clifford leads the way as UL get four players on Sigerson Cup Team of the Year

THE Sigerson Cup Team of the Year has been revealed and beaten finalists UL have four players included in the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

NUI Galway took home the Sigerson Cup for the first time since 2003 after a powerful display against runners-up, UL, while GMIT gained promotion from the Electric Ireland Trench Cup following their impressive run of form in this season’s Championship.

In this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2022 Football Team of the Year, Sigerson Cup champions, NUI Galway, lead the way with seven players included, while beaten finalists UL have four representatives on the team.

Beaten semi-finalists DCU DÉ and MTU Kerry each have two players represented.

The UL contingent is Eoghan McLaughlin (Mayo) and Sean Powter (Cork) in defence, with David Clifford (Kerry) and Emmet McMahon (Clare) in attack.

The county breakdown is Galway (4), Kerry (3), Mayo and Roscommon (2 each) and one each for Kildare, Cork, Sligo and Clare.

TEAM: Conor Carroll (NUIG, Oranmore-Maree, Roscommon); Eoghan McLaughlin (UL, Westport, Mayo), Shea Ryan (DCU, Newbridge Sarsfields, Kildare), Fionán Mackessy (MTUK, Ardfert, Kerry); Sean Powter (UL, Douglas, Cork), Eoin Kelly (NUIG, Moycullen, Galway), Sean Kelly (NUIG, Moycullen, Galway); Red Óg Murphy (DCU, Curry, Sligo), Matthew Tierney (NUIG, Oughterard, Galway); Fionn McDonagh (NUIG, Westport, Mayo), Emmet McMahon (UL, Kildysart, Clare), Gavin Burke (NUIG, Corofin, Galway); Cathal Heneghan (NUIG, Glaveys, Roscommon), David Clifford (UL, Fossa, Kerry), Tony Brosnan (MTUK, Dr. Crokes, Kerry).

