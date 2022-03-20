Search

20 Mar 2022

Emphatic return to winning ways as Limerick hurlers have 24-points to spare over Offaly

Limerick

Goal scorer Oisin O'Reilly in action against Offaly in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in TUS Gaelic Grounds

20 Mar 2022 4:23 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK returned to winning ways in the Allianz Hurling League this Sunday.

The back-to-back All-Ireland champions got a victory at the fifth time of asking in the league to avoid falling into a relegation play-off.

This 4-29 to 0-17 TUS Gaelic Grounds victory over Offaly is Limerick's last run-out before the Munster Championship begins on April 17 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Limerick had 12 different scorers and hit 14 wides. This straight forward win marked the first appearance after two years out injured for Mike Casey, a first league start for Oisin O'Reilly and a first start of 2022 for Graeme Mulcahy. 

Limerick brought a 1-16 to 0-10 lead into the half time dressing room. 

It was an opening half in which Limerick had seven scorers and hit eight wides.

Offaly opened the scoring and led 0-2 to 0-1 after four minutes but once Limerick hit the front they never looked back.

Hegarty, Mulcahy and Gillane were all on the mark as Limerick went 0-4 to 0-2 clear on five minutes.

On 10-minutes came the Oisin O'Reilly goal - it was a delightful flowing move. Barry Nash, Declan Hannon and Darragh O'Donovan were all involved before O'Reilly marked his first league start with a fine finish to edge the home side 1-5 to 0-3 ahead.

Goalkeeper Stephen Corcoran kept Offaly in touch with frees and it was 1-7 to 0-5 at the mid-point of the half.

Mulcahy, O'Donovan and Gillane all had points as that lead went out to seven points in a flash. 

Gillane could have added a second Limerick goal but his point had John Kiely's side up to 1-12.

By half time, Hegarty and Mulcahy had three points each.

When Sean Cleere brought an end to the half, Limerick were nine clear.

Half time saw All-Ireland winning Croke Cup champions Ardscoil Ris introduced to the attendance.

And, it was former Ardscoil Ris boys Gillane and Cathal O'Neill with early second half scores.

Then former Ardscoil Ris Harty Cup winning captain Cian Lynch had Limerick's second goal on seven minutes for a 2-21 to to 0-11 lead.

The goals kept coming.

Next was corner back Barry Nash with a neat finish for a 3-24 to 0-15 lead on 59-minutes.

Within two minutes sub Pat Ryan had goal no4.

SCORERS: Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-12 (5frees), Pat Ryan 1-2, Graeme Mulcahy 0-4, Diarmaid Byrnes (2frees) and Gearoid Hegarty 0-3 each, Oisin O'Reilly, Cian Lynch and Barry Nash 1-0 each, Cathal O'Neill 0-2, Darragh O'Donovan, Tom Morrissey and David Reidy 0-1 each. Offaly: Luke O'Connor 0-7 (6frees), Stephen Corcoran 0-3 (3frees), David Nally and Liam Langton 0-2 each, Joey Keenaghan, Paddy Clancy and Leon Fox 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Subs: Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Gearooid Hegarty (43mins), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Cian Lynch (55mins), Pat Ryan (Doon) for Oisin O'Reilly (57mins), Richie English (Doon) for Mike Casey (59mins), Adam English (Doon) for Graeme Mulcahy (62mins).

OFFALY: Stephen Corcoran; Jack Screeney, Ben Conneely, David Nally; Ciaran Burke, David King, Killian Sampson; Adrian Cleary, Joey Keenaghan; Leon Fox, Jason Sampson, Eoghan Parlon; Eimhin Kelly, Paddy Clancy, Luke O'Connor. Subs: John Murphy for Ciaran Burke (h-t), Liam Langton for Eoghan Parlon (h-t), Padraig Cantwell (42mins), Eoghan Cahill for Adrian Cleary (51mins), Dara Maher for Jack Screeney (58mins).

REFEREE: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).

Local News

