Search

20 Mar 2022

Limerick and Offaly hurlers meet in crucial final round tie in the Allianz League

Limerick and Offaly hurlers meet in crucial final round tie in the Allianz League

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

20 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK look for a first victory in the 2022 Allianz Hurling League this Sunday afternoon.

John Kiely's side entertain Offaly in the final group game of the league in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.45.

Limerick were in Kerry for a mini training camp last weekend as they look to rediscover the form that saw them win back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles. 

This afternoon Limerick must at a minimum avoid defeat to ensure they don’t end up in a relegation play-off against Antrim next weekend.

Limerick's team shows four changes from the side that drew with Clare. There is no Kyle Hayes or William O'Donogue in the matchday panel but Mike Casey is selected at full back for his first appearance in two years due to injury. 

Mike Casey starts after two years out injured as Limerick hurling team named to play Offaly

Both Limerick and Offaly are without a win to-date - albeit the men in green did draw with Clare last time out.

Last summer when the men in green and white were retaining the Liam MacCarthy Cup, Offaly were winning the third tier Christy Ring Cup. But this Sunday in round five of the league, both sides are chasing a first victory to avoid a relegation tie the following weekend. 

Limerick and Offaly haven’t met since the Spring of 2018 but four years later eleven of the starting team from victory in Tullamore remain very much central to the Shannonsiders.

It's 2017 when The Faithful County were last in Limerick for a league tie. That was John Kiely's first year in charge and Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon and Gearoid Hegarty all remain in the starting line-up from that tie five years ago.

Ahead of the weekend came confirmation that there will be no television or streaming coverage of the Limerick and Offaly clash.

It will be the first time since March 1, 2020 - a run of 21 games - that supporters won't be able to watch a competitive Limerick senior hurling fixture from home.

After Sunday, Limerick will most likely have just two senior hurling home fixtures in the TUS Gaelic Grounds for the remainder of 2022 - Munster SHC ties on Saturday April 23 against Waterford at 7pm and on Sunday May 8 against Tipperary at 2pm.

Supporters are reminded that tickets must be purchased in advance and U16s are free and don't require a ticket. It's Limerick third home game of the Allianz Hurling League - there was an attendance of 12,081 for the last Sunday fixture which was against Cork with just slightly less for the Saturday evening flood-lit tie with Galway.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media