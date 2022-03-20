Limerick and Offaly hurlers meet in crucial final round tie in the Allianz League

LIMERICK look for a first victory in the 2022 Allianz Hurling League this Sunday afternoon.

John Kiely's side entertain Offaly in the final group game of the league in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.45.

Limerick were in Kerry for a mini training camp last weekend as they look to rediscover the form that saw them win back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles.

This afternoon Limerick must at a minimum avoid defeat to ensure they don’t end up in a relegation play-off against Antrim next weekend.

Limerick's team shows four changes from the side that drew with Clare. There is no Kyle Hayes or William O'Donogue in the matchday panel but Mike Casey is selected at full back for his first appearance in two years due to injury.

Both Limerick and Offaly are without a win to-date - albeit the men in green did draw with Clare last time out.

Last summer when the men in green and white were retaining the Liam MacCarthy Cup, Offaly were winning the third tier Christy Ring Cup. But this Sunday in round five of the league, both sides are chasing a first victory to avoid a relegation tie the following weekend.

Limerick and Offaly haven’t met since the Spring of 2018 but four years later eleven of the starting team from victory in Tullamore remain very much central to the Shannonsiders.

It's 2017 when The Faithful County were last in Limerick for a league tie. That was John Kiely's first year in charge and Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon and Gearoid Hegarty all remain in the starting line-up from that tie five years ago.

Ahead of the weekend came confirmation that there will be no television or streaming coverage of the Limerick and Offaly clash.

It will be the first time since March 1, 2020 - a run of 21 games - that supporters won't be able to watch a competitive Limerick senior hurling fixture from home.

After Sunday, Limerick will most likely have just two senior hurling home fixtures in the TUS Gaelic Grounds for the remainder of 2022 - Munster SHC ties on Saturday April 23 against Waterford at 7pm and on Sunday May 8 against Tipperary at 2pm.

Supporters are reminded that tickets must be purchased in advance and U16s are free and don't require a ticket. It's Limerick third home game of the Allianz Hurling League - there was an attendance of 12,081 for the last Sunday fixture which was against Cork with just slightly less for the Saturday evening flood-lit tie with Galway.