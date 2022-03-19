Limerick firmly in football promotion hunt thanks to dramatic injury time win over Laois

LIMERICK scored a superb win over Laois in the Alilanz Football League this Saturday evening.

Billy Lee's side were 0-15 to 0-14 winners in Portlaoise in round six of Division Three.

It's a win that ensures Limerick can't be relegated and now puts them firmly in the promotion hunt ahead of next Sunday's final group game at home to Fermanagh.

The Limerick and Laois were level on eight occasions until Robbie Bourke kicked an injury time winner.

Limerick brought a 0-10 to 0-6 advantage into the half time dressing room - it was an opening half in which Limerick had the aid of the breeze.

The home side were first to settle and while the sides were level twice in the early minute, Laois were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead on 11-minutes.

Adrian Enright and Peter Nash had the opening scores for Limerick and by half time, Enright had four from play and Nash two.

Limerick were slow to find their feet in the first quarter but then exploded into the contest and completely dominated Laois from the 18th minute to half time - a run of seven successive points.

Laois had five different scorers and were 0-5 to 0-3 ahead before Billy Lee's men got their measure.

Josh Ryan curled over a fine finish to set Limerick on a roll.

And, it could have been a greater lead but for Laois goalkeeper Danny Bolger - denying Brian Donovan (22nd minute) and Paul Maher (25th minute) goals.

Nonetheless, Enright, Cillian Fahy and Ryan (free) had Limerick 0-6 to 0-5 ahead on 26-minutes.

Enright brought his tally to four and then defender Mike Donovan marked his return from suspension with a neat finish to move Limerick 0-10 to 0-5 ahead.

Deep into injury time Eoin Lowry ended 17-minutes without a Laois score to leave Limerick just four points ahead at the interval.

It appeared half time came at the wrong time for Limerick.

They had early second half chances but failed to find the range.

It took Laois seven minutes to reopen their account but the they found five unanswered scores to move 0-11 to 0-10 ahead and 17-minutes played in the new half.

Limerick finally got on the second half scoresheet in the 18th minute - Josh Ryan with a free to level the game for the fifth time.

Sub Robbie Bourke and Darragh Treacy added points and Limerick had regained the lead at 0-13 to 0-12.

Laois responded to wrestle back the lead.

But Robbie Bourke had other ideas and kicked two late points to win it.

SCORERS: Limerick: Adrian Enright 0-4, Josh Ryan (2frees) and Robbie Bourke (1free) 0-3 each, Peter Nash 0-2, Cillian Fahy, Mike Donovan and Darragh Treacy 0-1 each. Laois: Gary Walsh (1free, 1mark) and Mark Barry (1free) 0-3 each, Eoin Lowry 0-2, Sean O'Flynn, Evan O'Carroll, Daniel O'Reilly, Brian Byrne, Mark Timmons and Kieran Lillis 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Mike Donovan (Galbally); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Paul Maher (Adare); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Killian Ryan (Mungret) for James Naughton (53mins), Robbie Bourke (Adare) for Josh Ryan (58mins), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen) for Sean O'Dea (63mins), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for Adrian Enright (68mins), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins) for Paul Maher (73mins).

LAOIS: Danny Bolger; Diarmuid Bennett, Trevor Collins, Alex Mohan; Alan Farrell, John O'Loughlin, Dylan Kavanagh; Kieran Lillis, Sean O'Flynn; Brian Byrne, Eoin Lowry, Daniel O'Reilly; Mark Barry, Evan O'Carroll, Gary Walsh. Subs: Gareth Dillon for Dylan Kavanagh, inj (16mins), Mark Timmons for Diarmuid Bennett, inj (32mins), James Finn for Alan Farrell (46mins), Ross Munnelly for Eoin Lowry (63mins).

REFEREE: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).