Limerick team confirmed for crucial Allianz Football League tie with Laois

BILLY LEE and management have confirmed their Limerick team to play Laois in Saturday's Allianz Football League tie.

The round six Division Three tie takes place in Portlaoise this March 19 at 7pm.

Limerick are looking to bounce back to winning ways after the loss to Westmeath last weekend. Limerick have won three and lost two of their outings to-date.

It's an unchanged side from that which lost to Westmeath.

Padraig de Brun misses out due to suspension - he was sent-off last time out when introduced as a substitute.

In a hotly contested division, Antrim and Louth (7pts) lead the way, followed by Westmeath and Limerick (6 pts each) with Laois and Fermanagh on five each.

On Saturday Laois and Limerick will be battling to stay in the promotion hunt and hold off any relegation troubles in what will be the first league clash between the counties since 2018 when the Leinster men won by nine points in Division 4.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Paul Maher (Adare); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Killian Ryan (Mungret); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Eoghan Cregan (Croom), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins). Extended panel: Eoghan Sherlock (Na Piarsaigh), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Robbie Bourke (Adare), Darragh Ranahan (Ballysteen), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh), Kevin Howard (Old Christians), Padraig de Brun (Firies, Kerry).