Search

20 Mar 2022

Limerick team confirmed for crucial Allianz Football League tie with Laois

changes to Limerick team for crucial Allianz Football League tie with Laois

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

18 Mar 2022 9:31 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BILLY LEE and management have confirmed their Limerick team to play Laois in Saturday's Allianz Football League tie.

The round six Division Three tie takes place in Portlaoise this March 19 at 7pm.

Limerick are looking to bounce back to winning ways after the loss to Westmeath last weekend. Limerick have won three and lost two of their outings to-date.

It's an unchanged side from that which lost to Westmeath.

Padraig de Brun misses out due to suspension - he was sent-off last time out when introduced as a substitute.

In a hotly contested division, Antrim and Louth (7pts) lead the way, followed by Westmeath and Limerick (6 pts each) with Laois and Fermanagh on five each. 

On Saturday Laois and Limerick will be battling to stay in the promotion hunt and hold off any relegation troubles in what will be the first league clash between the counties since 2018 when the Leinster men won by nine points in Division 4.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Paul Maher (Adare); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Killian Ryan (Mungret); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Eoghan Cregan (Croom), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins). Extended panel: Eoghan Sherlock (Na Piarsaigh), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Robbie Bourke (Adare), Darragh Ranahan (Ballysteen), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh), Kevin Howard (Old Christians), Padraig de Brun (Firies, Kerry).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media