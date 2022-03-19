Limerick face Laois in the first of "two massive" games remaining in Allianz Football League

BILLY Lee has stressed the importance of “two massive” games remaining for Limerick in the Allianz Football League.

Limerick are away to Laois this Saturday evening and then home to Fermanagh on Sunday week in games that will determine if the men in green will play in Division Two, Three or Four in 2023.

The top six teams are separated by just two points in the promotion hunt, while the battle to avoid relegation is just as tight with six sides still looking over their shoulders at potential permutations.

This Saturday evening (7pm) brings Limerick to MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise to play Laois. It’s a game that will see Limerick coach Maurice Horan in opposition to many of the players he coached for the last two seasons.

This evening is the first Limerick-Laois league clash since 2018 when the men in blue and white were 2-12 to 0-9 winners. Donal O’Sullivan, Sean O’Dea, Cillian Fahy, Jim Liston, Darragh Treacy, Brian Fanning, Peter Nash and Tony McCarthy were all in that starting team and could feature again.

“The way a league goes, it’s going to go up a notch in the last three games. You are jockeying for position in the first four games and you put yourself in a position for the last three games, where it’s winner takes all - either you stay up in a division or you get promoted. That’s what these three games are about,” outlined Billy Lee.

“There are two massive games coming for Limerick football - away to Laois and home to Fermanagh,” he stressed.

Limerick went into last weekend as table-toppers but defeat to Westmeath saw them slip to fourth, albeit just one point off Antrim and Louth.

Limerick won three of their opening four games and garnered much attention as promotion hopefuls but Billy Lee has long stressed there is no talk of promotion.

“I have been saying all along that you make yourself safe in a division and then you can talk about promotion. I’ve tried to say that in media and stuff but you got to make yourself safe first and then you talk about going up. This promotion talk is not in the camp - right now it’s going to be shelter skelter for the last two games and everyone needs to keep their feet on the ground,” said Lee.

“We have work to do - we need to batten down the fences,” he emphasised, adding that there were still “swings and roundabouts” to come in this ultra competitive Division Three.