Limerick All-Star hurler Aaron Gillane backs new CRY helpline for Sudden Cardiac Death

LIMERICK All-Star hurler Aaron Gillane has given his backing to a the new CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) Helpline.

CRY Ireland have launched a freephone service to support those grieving the loss of someone to Sudden Cardiac Death or those coping with a lifestyle change because of a diagnosis of an inherited cardiac condition.

CRY ambassador, Aaron Gillane is encouraging people to avail of the new helpline.

"Sudden Cardiac Death is a condition that can affect anyone and having a listening ear and a team of support around you makes all the difference. I would encourage anyone who might be coping with the loss of someone to sudden cardiac death or inherited cardiac condition, to give CRY a call. They truly understand what you are going through," said Gillane at an event to highlight the helpline.

CRY Ireland creates awareness of SCD, inherited cardiac conditions and supports those who have been affected by these conditions through the free access to cardiac assessments, bereavement counselling and family support programmes.

Promoting the new helpline alongside Aaron Gillane was CRY Trustee, Liam Herlihy and his son Sean Herlihy who lost their daughter and sister, Niamh, due to sudden cardiac death in 2011 at the age of 21.

Liam, Sean and Aaron are encouraging anyone who has been affected and would like someone to talk to, to call the helpline.

Lucia Ebbs, CEO of CRY explains that survey results show 45% of people would rather keep feelings of grief to themselves than burden others around them.

"As a result we have been working to create a service that offers a caring and listening ear to those that need it. Grief shouldn't be dealt with alone and if you need someone to talk to, please don’t hesitate to The CRY Helpline from any of the 32 counties across Ireland. Many of us here at CRY, including our team of trained helpline volunteers have experienced the loss of a loved one to sudden cardiac death and we truly understand the significance of having a listening ear and team of support around you, when coping with this loss," explained Ebbs.

The CRY Helpline service is available between the hours of 7-9pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am to 12 noon on Wednesdays and 4-6pm on Sundays. To call The CRY Helpline please call either of the following freephone numbers: Republic of Ireland – 1800 714 080 and Northern Ireland/UK - 00 44 80 0640 6280

For more information, visit cry.ie