15 Mar 2022

15 Mar 2022

Abbeyfeale in Munster colleges hurling final as Limerick side face Waterford opposition

Abbeyfeale in Munster hurling final as Limerick college face Waterford opposition

Abbeyfeale's Colaiste Ide agus Iosef senior hurling panel

Jerome O'Connell

15 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ABBEYFEALE'S Colaiste Ide agus Iosef seek a historic Munster hurling championship title success this Wednesday.

The west Limerick side play in the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Senior E Hurling Championship final in Mallow against Waterford’s Meánscoil SN An Rinn. The March 16 tie has a 12.30 start.

The Limerick-Kerry border school have beaten Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh, St Clements, Gaelcholaiste Ciarrai and St Josephs Ballybunion to reach their final.

Players from Tournafulla and Templeglantine backbone their panel, which is managed by teacher David Kenneally and Seamus O’Sullivan.

The Abbeyfeale secondary school also contested a provincial hurling final back in 2016 when they lost to Waterford's Carrick-on-Suir by one point.

On Wednesday, Colaiste Ide agus Iosef will be captained by Adam Fitzgerald, with vice-captain Seamus Murphy.

PANEL: Adam Fitzgerald, Kevin Lane, Billy O'Sullivan, Tim Lyons, Callum Boyle, Michael Kilbridge, Kevin McCarthy, Dylan O'Connor, Liam O'Connor, Paul Fitzgerald, Sean Daughton, Malachy Scanlon, TJ McAuliffe, TJ Hunt, Ronan Quirke, Cillian Keogh, Liam Collins (all Templeglantine); Seamus Murphy, Noel Dillane, Aryn Foley, Jamie Dore, Conor Flynn, Eoin Collins, Jack Culhane, Scott Harnett, Jack O'Connell, Ethan O'Reilly (all Tournafulla); Oisin O'Regan (Duagh).

