Hazelwood in Munster Ladies Football final action as Limerick side play Cork opposition

Hazelwood College, senior ladies football panel
DROMCOLLOGHER's Hazelwood College are in Munster Post Primary Schools Ladies Football Championship final action this Tuesday.
The west Limerick side play Cork's Coachford Community College in the Munster Senior C final in Banteer at 12noon.
Hazelwood are looking to add to the junior camogie title won earlier this year.
Managed by teachers Grainne Phelan and Regan Conway with assistance from parent Moss McCarthy, Hazelwood select from a panel of 25 players and the vast majority are from the Dromcollogher-Broadford club, bar three from Feohanagh-Castlemahon.
To reach this March 15 provincial final, Hazelwood have beaten teams from Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry and Cork - Patrician Presentation of Fethard, Scoil Na Trionoide Naofa of Doon, Tarbert and Mount Mercy.
PANEL: Mary McAuliffe, Grace Noonan, Niamh Fahy, Aoife Kelly, Caoimhe Sheehan, Kayleigh Gilbourne, Caoimhe McCarthy, Sarah-Kate O'Connor, Rebecca McGarry, Saoirse McCarthy, Keelin Foley, Katie Dore, Megan Ryan, Chloe Boyce, Heather Lenihan, Roisin O'Reilly, Molly O'Brien, Clodagh McAuliffe, Rhianna Geary, Lily Mullane, Neala Fahy, Niamh Mager (all Dromcollogher-Broadford); Amy Walsh, Moya O'Connor and Ornagh Barrett (all Feohanagh-Castlemahon).
The kitchen is exceptionally bright with vaulted ceiling and a picture window framing an attractive outlook over the landscaped south-facing garden
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.