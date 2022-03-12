Limerick setback as Westmeath finish strongly for Allianz Football League victory

LIMERICK suffered a setback in Division Three of the Allianz Football League this Saturday evening.

This round five tie finished Limerick 1-6 Westmeath 1-12 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Billy Lee's Limerick scored just one point in the second half after leading by a goal at the interval.

Limerick must now regroup for the penultimate round away to Laois next Saturday evening with promotion and relegation very much still to be decided in an ultra-tight eight team group.

Limerick were 1-5 to 0-5 ahead at half time - 1-3 coming in the final 10-minutes of the half.

It was an opening half in which possession was king and scores sparse - Limerick with three wides and Westmeath just one.

While the scoring was low there was plenty goalmouth activity before an Adrian Enright goal sent Limerick to the interval dressing room ahead.

Limerick went close to an opening minute goal but Brian Donovan's shot was saved.

Westmeath, though, were to hold the upperhand on the scoresheet for much of the half.

They were 0-2 to 0-1 ahead after 10-minutes and could have been further ahead but Luke Loughlin crashed a shot off the crossbar when a goal looked on. Indeed Loughlin had another glimpse of goal a few minutes later but did return a point.

Josh Ryan had the opening Limerick score on seven minutes and added a pointed free to tie the game at 0-2 each on 16-minutes.

There was much debate among the officials before a John Heslin free was eventually awarded to the men in marron as they regained the lead. And, it would have been an increased lead but for a near post save by Donal O'Sullivan to deny Ray Connellan in the 21st minute.

When Sam McCartan pointed Jack Cooney's side were 0-4 to 0-2 clear and just inside the final 10-minutes of the half.

But for all the Westmeath chances of goal, up the field went Limerick and Adrian Enright crashed to the net in the 27th minute. He carried forward from the half forward line before taking on the responsibility and firing to the roof of the net to put Limerick ahead for the first time, 1-2 to 0-4.

Iain Corbett added a trademark point with the outside of his boot as Limerick began to dominate after much rearguard action.

Alex Gardiner could very well have had a Westmeath goal in reply but had to settle for a point.

But Limerick were now on top and Josh Ryan '45 and Hugh Bourke added scores as the lead moved out to three points.

There were further chances of scores in this period but Limerick did go to the dressing room with three points to spare.

And, Westmeath were now down to 14-men - Sam McCartan shown a blackcard in the 32nd minute.

Limerick could very well have had an early goal in the second half but Peter Nash's shot came back off the upright - up the field went Westmeath and Luke Loughlin showed his soccer skills to score a goal for his side.

That had Westmeath 1-6 to 1-5 ahead and they were just about to return to 15-men.

It was soon to be a 1-2 start to the half for Westmeath.

It was 18-minutes before Limerick reopened their account when Ryan pointed a free after he had been fouled. But Limerick spurned a number of chance before this, including a goal chance.

Ronan O'Toole hit back almost immediately to ensure a two point lead for his side entering the final 10-minutes.

With five minutes to play that lead was three points and Limerick were left searching for a goal.

Alas, Limerick scores never came and Westmeath scored the final five points in a game in which Limerick had seven wides and Westmeath just one.

Limerick finished with 13-players - Brian Donovan with a blackcard in the 68th minute and Padriag de Brun with a red card in injury time.

SCORERS: Limerick: Josh Ryan 0-4 (2frees, 1 '45), Adrian Enright 1-0, Iain Corbett and Hugh Bourke 0-1 each. Westmeath: Luke Loughlin 1-3 (1mark), John Heslin 0-4 (3frees), Sam McCartan 0-2, Ronan Wallace, Alex Gardiner and Ronan O'Toole 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Paul Maher (Adare); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Killian Ryan (Mungret); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels) for Cian Sheehan (h-t), Luke Murphy (Monaleen) for Jim Liston (52mins), Padraig de Brun (Firies, Kerry) for Cillian Fahy (52mins), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West) for Peter Nash (62mins), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins) for James Naughton (66mins).

WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Nigel Harte; David Giles, Ronan Wallace, Jamie Gonoud; Sam Duncan, Jonathan Lynam; Ray Connellan, Ronan O'Toole, Sam McCartan; Luke Loughlin, John Heslin, Alex Gardiner. Subs: Andy McCormack for David Giles (44mins), Kieran Martin for Alex Gardiner (57mins), Fola Ayorinde for Sam Duncan (57mins), Lorcan Dolan for Jonathan Lynam (67mins), Conor McCormack for Jamie Gonoud (70mins).

REFEREE: Antony Nolan (Wicklow).