11 Mar 2022

Brian Fanning returns as Limerick team named to play Westmeath in Allianz Football League

Brian Fanning has rejoined the Limerick football panel

Jerome O'Connell

11 Mar 2022 10:01 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BILLY LEE and management have named their Limerick team to play Westmeath in the Allianz Football League this Saturday.

The sides meet in a crucial game in the Division Three promotion race at 7pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick sit top of the table after four rounds of action as the campaign enters a defining three week run of games to decide promotion and the league final pairing.

For the visit of Westmeath, Limerick have made one change from the side that won in Wicklow two weeks ago.

Cian Sheehan returns with Gordon Brown missing out through injury. Mike Donovan is suspended after he picked up a red card in Aughrim after being introduced as a sub.

Brian Fanning's return to the panel has been confirmed and the defender is named among the substitutes. The full back withdrew from the panel at the outset of the year but the Pallasgreen man rejoined up with Billy Lee's side in recent times. Fanning has been a key part of the Limerick defence for the last seven seasons, since his championship debut against Tyrone in the 2015 All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers.

Limerick have used 25 players in their four games to date. Fanning, subs-goalie Aaron O'Sullivan, Liam Kennedy, Dara Noonan and Barry Coleman are the only members of Saturday's matchday panel yet to see action.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Paul Maher (Adare); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Killian Ryan (Mungret); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Eoghan Cregan (Croom), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Padraig de Brún (Firies, Kerry), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins).

