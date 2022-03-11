Limerick GAA to host Munster Hurling Championship preview event

LIMERICK GAA are hosting a Corporate Dinner and Munster Hurling Championship preview event ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Club Limerick are organising the function in the Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel, Adare on Tuesday April 5.

A panel of four pundits will be on hand to cast an eye over the fast-approaching inter-county hurling championships.

The special guests are former Clare and Dublin senior hurling manager Anthony Daly, former Limerick senior hurling manager TJ Ryan, former Cork All-Ireland SHC winning captain Tomas Mulcahy and former Limerick camogie star Aoife Sheehan - all four are well known GAA pundits.

"After what has been a most difficult two years for so many in our community, hurling supporters across the province are now eagerly looking forward to the recently revised hurling championship format - the Round Robin Munster Hurling Championship. It promises to be a really intriguing championship with all individual Munster counties approaching the series of games with great hope and expectations," outlined Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

"Much debate has already commenced by hurling gurus on the merits and prospects of one team over another based on recent league performances."

To extend the debate and get insights from the top hurling analysts, Limerick GAA and Club Limerick in association with Apogee, a HP Company, have organised a Corporate Dinner and Munster Championship preview event.

The evening commences at 6.45pm with a drinks reception and GAA Networking, followed by Four Course dinner and formal discussion and debate.

The cost of the package is €1500 per table of 10 and all funds raised will go towards the preparation of Limerick teams for the 2022 championship season.

Details available from Siobhan Scanlon by email info.clublimerick@gaa.ie or call 087-3520395.