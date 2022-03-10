St Munchins in Munster junior hurling final as Limerick side face Tipperary opposition

LIMERICK'S St Munchins College are in Munster hurling championship final action this Friday.

The Corbally based secondary school play in the TUS Munster Junior D Hurling Championship final against Tipperary’s Presentation of Ballingarry this March 11 in Cappamore at 12.30.

On the 100th anniversary of their Harty Cup win, the Limerick city side play this U16 ½ final against a Tipperary side, who won this Corn Chiaráin Uí Dhrisceoil in both 2018 and ‘19.

St Munchins defeated Tralee CBS and St Marys Newport in their semi final and quarter final ties respectively.

The Limerick side is managed by Alan Murnane (Parteen), Eoin O'Brien (Newmarket On Fergus), Jean Maxwell (Na Piarsaigh) and Kate Darcy (Burgess).

They work with a 22-strong panel of players, which is noteworthy for the inclusion of just one player from a Limerick GAA club - Aaron Fahy of Na Piarsaigh.

It's a line-up dominated by neighbouring Clonlara and Parteen hurlers.

A number of the St Munchins panel will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering defeat in Wednesday's semi final of rugby's Munster Junior Cup against CBC.

This D grade final completes the Munster PPS junior hurling championships for 2021/22. The A title was won by St Flannans who beat Arsdscoil Ris in the final, the B title went to Rice College, Ennis, the C champions are Coachford of Cork, while the E grade was won by Nenagh Vocational School.

PANEL: Eoin O'Callaghan, Conor Cahill, Killian Playon, Padriag Redden, Ciaran Howard, Darragh Dillon, Gearoid O'Brien, Stephen Hodgins, Sean Higgins (all Clonlara); Danny Williamson, Sean Maxwell, Ruadhir Nolan, Donal Kenny, Rory McDermot, Mikey Cahill, Matt Dillon, Daniel Flynn (all Parteen); Charlie Grace and Alex Acton Quinn (both Ballina); Oisin Minogue, Tom Wood (Smith O'Briens); Aaron Fahy (Na Piarsaigh).