Table-toppers Limerick entertain Westmeath in key promotion tie in Allianz Football League

BILLY Lee is preparing for a game of snakes and ladders as the Allianz Football League enters into a defining final three weeks.

Limerick sit top of Division Three with three games to play but Lee is adamant that with a remarkable seven teams still in the hunt for promotion much will change before the concluding round on March 27.

Limerick play Westmeath this Saturday evening at 7pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds, with games against Laois and Fermanagh to follow.

“It’s very simple, this is all about the next game and we spoke about that just last night at training. When you look at results at the moment, you can’t focus anywhere except the next game and that is Westmeath. You can’t be looking too far ahead,” stressed Billy Lee as he attempts to guide Limerick into the top two tiers of the league for the first time since 2007.

“It is the age old cliche because it has to be one game at a time because if you don’t keep winning then you find yourself behind the curve. It is going to be like a game of snakes and ladders before this is all over. Just look at the league table and it shows how finely balanced it is – no team can afford to get ahead of themselves and if you do, you are in trouble and results have proven that,” outlined the Newcastle West man.

This Saturday, Limerick and Westmeath meet in the league for the first time since 2017 when the men in maroon were winners in the Gaelic Grounds. Limerick were also at home in 2016 when the Midlanders scored a big 3-14 to 0-7 win in a season when both sides were relegated out of Division Three.

This time round, promotion is on the agenda.

“The mood is positive but everyone understands that there is a lot more work to do. That isn’t a throw-away comments its a matter of fact with the way that results have gone and there are none of our boys getting carried away,” stressed the Limerick manager.

Billy Lee, Maurice Horan and fellow coach-selectors will be without the suspended Mike Donovan and the injured Gordon Brown for the tie with the Jack Cooney managed Leinster county.

“The mood is good but they have remained focused on trying to develop,” said Billy Lee of a a Limerick side that have beaten Longford, Antrim and Wicklow and lost to Louth.

Plenty room for improvement in performances outlined the Limerick manager.

“Everything was far from rosy up in the Garden County against the Garden County but it the effort, desire and want was phenomenal especially when we were down to 13 players for the final 10-minutes. I was really proud of that effort to get the best result they could and they were also playing against whatever elements were the. Against Louth, we had a slow start and very poor finish, I thought in the second half against Longford we allowed them back into it and Antrim was a game were we probably had less errors than the other three – there is always something good and bad,” said Lee.

“It’s quite easy to tell fellas that they have to keep their feet on the ground because we can see that a kick of a ball either way and we could be losing games rather than winning them.”