In Pictures: All Ireland Ladies Football title for Limerick stars as TUS MidWest prevail

LIMERICK'S TUS MidWest won All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship honours this Monday afternoon.
The Moylish based university defeated TU Dublin 3-12 to 2-9 to win the Yoplait sponsored Lagan Cup title.
The Limerick side were captained to the title by inter-county player Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes) and the Player Of The Match was another Limerick inter-county star Iris Kennelly of Old Mill. Liam O'Connell was winning manager.
Also from Limerick in the TUS MidWest panel were Joanne Foley (Adare), Ella Whelan and Aoife Corbett (both Monagea) and Katie O'Rioran (Bruff).
For more pictures, click 'NEXT'
TV star Greg O'Shea, Seamus Stapleton, Commercial Director, Applegreen, Lucy Masterson, CEO Irish Youth Foundation and Rosemary Begley, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager PIC: Juien Behal
Limerick students Aisling Daly, Shane Shinnors and Daniel Gammell from Scoil Pol, Kilfinane PIC: Fennell Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.