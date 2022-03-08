In Pictures: Limerick supporters journey to Ennis to support hurling heroes in league derby

LIMERICK hurling followers journeyed to Ennis on Sunday to cheer on their heroes in round four of the Allianz Hurling League.
The Shannonside derby in Cusack Park attracted an attendance of 10,016 with green and white clan Limerick GAA supporters in fine numbers.
The game finished 0-18 each and photographer Ray McManus of the Sportsfile agency was on hand to capture the happenings inside and outside the playing surface.
