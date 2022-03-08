Search

08 Mar 2022

Group of 26 Limerick players awarded scholarship funding from the GPA

Limer

Gaelic Players Association Head of Finance and Operations Ciaran Barr with the Limerick group at the function in the Radisson Blu Hotel at Dublin Airport. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

08 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A GROUP of 26 players from Limerick were among 800 members of the Gaelic Players Association to benefit from scholarship funding of over €800,000.

Recipients were invited to a special presentation to mark the announcement at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Dublin Airport.

Almost one third of the GPA’s 4,000 strong membership are students. 

Limerick camogie and ladies footballers; Róisín Ambrose, Sophie O'Callaghan, Leah Coughlan, Sophie Hennessy, Dearbhla Egan, Katie Heelan, Orlaith Kelleher, Sarah O’Connor, Marian Quaid, Cathy Ambrose and Charlotte Walsh were among those to attend the function.

The awards, which were made based upon eligibility and merit, are split very close to 50:50 between male and female players.  For the first time the scholarships have been equalised, meaning all members will receive the same funding depending on their level of study.

These scholarships range from €1,000 to €1,500 and all players who are in receipt of this scholarship funding must have taken part in the GPA’s Rookie Camp which outlines to players their rights and responsibilities as members of inter-county panels.

"This is a very important day for a large percentage of our members.  It is fantastic to be able to support them through these scholarships and we know the positive impact they will have on the lives of our members," said GPA CEO Tom Parsons.

"In lots of cases, student athletes in our games struggle to make ends meet so these awards help in that respect.  Others cannot hold down part-time jobs because of their study and sporting commitments and again this will help alleviate some of the burden they can be under. We are delighted to be able to equalise the awards for our male and female members.  It is yet another move we have made towards levelling the field for all our student members," said Parsons. 

GPA Education and Events Manager Karen Thorpe added that student members can avail of a whole series of supports through the GPA from scholarships, to educational support and career advice through our BEO360 programme.

“We also have partnerships with approximately 30 universities, colleges and education institutions across the island which allows us to offer enhanced scholarships to a number of players who are pursuing postgraduate programmes including Masters, MBA or PhD level education," outlined Thorpe.

“This support is aimed at allowing them to concentrate of achieving the best possible results in their studies by helping to alleviate some of the financial burden.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media