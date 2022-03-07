John Kiely confirms 'nothing major' in growing injury list for Limerick hurlers

NONE of the fresh Limerick hurling injuries are championship concerns according to manager John Kiely.

Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes and Sean Finn could be in a race to be fit for the final Allianz Hurling League tie on March 20 against Offaly but beyond that none of the trio are long-term concerns reports Kiely.

On top of the long-term injured Peter Casey and Barry Murphy, Limerick were without Sean Finn and Kyle Hayes for the trip to Ennis on Sunday and then saw captain Declan Hannon limp off before half time.

"Declan is fine but obviously we are going to have to access him. He felt a pinch in his hamstring but it’s nothing major - I would say a grade one and a low grade one at that so maybe a week to 10-days,” reported Kiely.

"Sean is good. Obviously recovering from concussion from the belt he got last week (Cork). He is hopefully going to resume training on Tuesday and maybe contact next weekend. We just have to be cautious to ensure the recovery is spot on for that. Kyle got a pinch at training on Tuesday night - nothing major, a low grade one,” outlined Kiely.

Peter Casey and Barry Murphy both had cruciate ligament operations last Autumn.

"A good way to go yet. They are making great progress and we are very happy with the work that they are doing.”

In positive news defender Mike Casey was among the substitutes against Clare – he last played for Limerick in March 2020 due to persistent injuries.

"It was fantastic that Mike was able to be named on a matchday panel and the next step for him is to try and fight his way back into the team," said Kiely.

Suspension will again rule Seamus Flanagan out of the Offaly league game but Aaron Gillane will be available as he was sent off for two yellow card offences.