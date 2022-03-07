Croke Park confirmed as venue for Ardscoil Ris All-Ireland hurling final with St Kierans

FIXTURE details have been confirmed for the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools GAA Championship finals.

The U19 hurling and football deciders will be a double-header in Croke Park on March 17.

Ardscoil Ris seek a historic first Croke Cup title on St Patricks Day when they play 23-time champions St Kierans.

The final clash of the Limerick and Kilkenny sides has a 4pm start on Thursday week. Before that, 2pm, is the Hogan Cup football final between St Brendans of Killarney and Naas CBS.

Both finals will be live on TG4.

Ardscoil Ris booked their place in a fourth All-Ireland Croke Cup final with a semi final win over Wexford's Good Counsel on Saturday,

The Limerick city side have contested Croke Cup finals in 2010, '11 and '16 - losing all to St Kierans, who are appearing in their 36th final.

Ardscoil Ris have played six games to reach this final and mentors Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan have used 24 different players. They work with a panel of 39 players from 18 different clubs.

The Croke Cup title was won twice by Limerick CBS. The Sexton St side were winners in 1964 and 1966 - they also lost finals in '65 and '67.