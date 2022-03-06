Limerick hurlers remain without a league win as they battle back to draw with Clare

LIMERICK remain without a win but ended their losing start in the Allianz Hurling League this Sunday afternoon when securing a draw with Clare.

John Kiely's side needed to battle back in Ennis to finish 0-18 each in round four of the league.

Limerick must now ensure they avoid defeat in their final group game against Offaly on March 20 to avoid a relegation play-off.

Limerick led for much of this contest but then Clare rallied in the final quarter to go ahead for the first time. Limerick needed an injury time free to end their run of three league losses.

Limerick looked sharper in places and were hungry for work but again made mistakes that Shannonside followers haven't been accustomed to in recent season.

It was a game in which the sides were level on four occasions, a game in which both ended with 14 men and a game in which Clare had 15 wides and Limerick 12.

Watched by an attendance of 10,016 Limerick brought a 0-11 to 0-9 lead into the half time dressing room.

A fine Tom Morrissey score from along the sideline had Limerick three points up after four minutes - Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes frees opening the account.

When Gearoid Hegarty and Cathal O'Neill had points from play, the men in green were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at the mid-point of the half.

Then Limerick were let off the hook when a lineball went astray and Clare were through for a goal but it was ruled out for an infringement after David Fitzgerald had finished a Shane Meehan pass to the net.

It was 19-minutes before a Limerick wide but some inaccuracies then crept into the display.

Adam English and Aaron Gillane scores from play left it 0-9 to 0-6 and five minutes to half time.

Gillane and Tony Kelly exchanged pointed frees down the stretch to the half time whistle with Limerick two points to the good at half time.

Diarmaid Byrnes scored after nine seconds of the new half but it didn't drive Limerick on.

Tom Morrissey profited from a great block from his brother Dan and Limerick were 0-14 to 0-12 up.

Then came a run of three successive Clare points. A Kelly point from play levelled the game for the first time in the 14th minute of the half and then a David Fitzgerald score had Clare had for the first time with 20-minutes to play.

Byrnes from play and a free hit back but The Banner were 0-17 to 0-16 ahead and 12-minutes to play.

Gillane (free) levelled again and then Nickie Quaid denied Ryan Taylor a Clare goal.

Then came the Gillane dismissal for a second yellow card.

As the fourth official confirmed six minutes of injury time, the game was 10-minutes without a score.

Tony Kelly (free) then ended that barren spell to push Clare ahead in injury time.

Then Clare were down to 14 men when Jack Browne was shown the line.

It was left to substitute David Reidy to hold his nerve and level with a late late Limerick free, with was the first score in 15-minutes for the men in green.

SCORERS: Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-7 (6frees), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-5 (3frees), Tom Morrissey 0-2, Gearoid Hegarty, Cathal O'Neill, Adam English, David Reidy (free) 0-1 each. Clare: Tony Kelly 0-11 (8frees), David Fitzgerald 0-2, Cathal Malone, Shane Meehan, Ryan Taylor, Robin Mounsey (lineball), Jason McCarthy 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Barry Nash (South Liberties), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Richie English (Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Adam English (Doon). Subs: Ronan Connolly (Adare) for Declan Hannon, inj (29mins), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen) for Darragh O'Donovan (52mins), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Gearoid Hegarty (55mins), Pat Ryan (Doon) for Adam English (60mins), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Tom Morrissey (65mins).

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle); Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), Conor Cleary (Miltown Malbay), Paul Flanagan (Ballyea); David McInerney (Tulla), John Conlon (Clonlara), Jack Browne (Ballyea); Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona); Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Robin Mounsey (Ruan); Shane Meehan (Banner), Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), . Subs: Patrick Crotty (Scariff) for Robin Mounsey (51mins), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin) for Shane Golden (54mins), Gary Cooney (O'Callaghans Mills) for Shane Meehan (59mins), Paddy Donnellan (Broadford) for Jason McCarthy (63mins).

REFEREE: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).