Limerick meet rivals Clare as John Kiely's side seek a first win of Allianz Hurling League

THE Limerick hurlers are “hurting at the moment” according to manager John Kiely as they struggle to rediscover the form that saw the men in green win back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles.

This Sunday (1.45) Limerick go to Ennis to play Clare in the penultimate group game in the Allianz Hurling League.

Limerick beat Clare on January 23 to win the early season Munster Cup final but have since lost three successive league outings.

“The players are hurting at the moment and are finding it difficult but there is great character in this group, great leadership in this group and tremendous ability in this group and when these boys backed are put to the wall I know the response they will give. I have no doubt whatsoever in my mind what that response will be. I wouldn’t want to be in this position with any other bunch of men,” said John Kiely.

“Clearly it is a challenge at the minute but it is a challenge that we will embrace and absolutely work together as a group on and off the pitch to make sure we can get to where we want to be. We have a chance again next week and it will be interesting to see the response from the players.”

Limerick have used 29 players in the league games with Wexford, Galway and Cork. For the trip to Ennis Limerick have named a strong team with a first start for Adam English and a return to the matchday squad for Mike Casey - team details here

The Easter Sunday start to Limerick’s championship defence is now just six weeks away.

“We are not looking at the broader picture of championship coming around the corner. We are just focusing on working as hard as we can during the week and producing the best performance we can at the weekend, Of the three games thus far we would be satisfied with only one of those performances and that’s the bottom line,” said the Limerick manager.

He explained: “Our focus is on ourselves and we just didn’t do enough of the things we wanted to do, right, on the day and that’s on us. We have to go back and keep working in training and we will. We will go back to the field in Rathkeale on Tuesday night and we will work hard again and we will try and be a better team next weekend”.

“At the moment we are just living from week to week and working towards the next game and our focus this week will shift to the game next Sunday and heading to Ennis to try and put in the best performance we possibly can down there and that is the bottom line. We have got to keep working hard and keep improving our performances and hopefully we will come back with a better performance next weekend.”

So what’s going wrong?

“Made far too many errors, basic errors like handling errors and even our balls that would go to hand, weren’t going to hand and too many were hitting the ground. It’s a piece of work for us to get that going and we will, I’ve no doubt we will but at the moment we are going to have to keep working hard at it,” said Kiely.

Limerick's group games in the league ends on March 20 when Offaly came to the TUS Gaelic Grounds.