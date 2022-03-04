Dates, times and venues set for Limerick ties in Munster hurling and football championships

MUNSTER GAA officials have rubber-stamped all fixtures for their 2022 provincial hurling and football championships.

At senior, U20 and minor level, there will be 51 games in 61 days.

Limerick's flagship senior hurlers are guaranteed four Munster SHC ties.

John Kiely's side begin their title defence on Easter Sunday, April 17 with a 4pm fixture against Cork in Pairic Ui Chaoimh.

Six days later, Limerick welcome Waterford to the TUS Gaelic Grounds for a Saturday April 23 fixture with a 7pm start.

Limerick will be at home again in round three - playing Tipperary in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday May 8 at Limerick at 2pm.

Limerick's Munster SHC group phase will conclude on Sunday May 15 with a 4pm start in Ennis to play Clare in Cusack Park.

The Munster senior hurling final is set for Sunday June 5 at 4pm.

In football, Billy Lee's Limerick are in Munster SFC quarter final action on Saturday April 30 when they play Clare at 6pm in Cusack Park, Ennis.

The Munster U20 Hurling Championship will be played on a round-robin basis with the games taking place on Wednesdays April 6 and 20 with 7pm starts when Limerick play host to Clare and travel to Cork.

In the EirGrid Munster U20 Football Championship quarter finals on Monday April 11 Waterford entertain Limerick in Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 7pm.

The Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship will be played on a round-robin basis with Limerick games taking place on Tuesday April 12 and 19 before the quarter final and semi final places are determined.

The Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship will see Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Waterford taking part in a Phase 1 round-robin competition taking place on Thursdays April 14, 21 and 28 with the Phase 1 winner then joining Cork and Kerry to battle for a place in the Munster Final.

All fixtures available here