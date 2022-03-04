Search

04 Mar 2022

Unbeaten Limerick make four changes to team for Lidl Ladies Football League tie with Carlow

Rebecca Delee carries the ball forward for Limerick during the win over London. PIC: Sinead Kiely

Jerome O'Connell

04 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK have made four changes to their team for Sunday's Lidl Ladies Football League tie with Carlow.

Already assured of a Division Four semi final spot, Limerick play Carlow in their final group game this March 6 in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park at 2pm.

There is a league debut for goalkeeper Carol Bateman among the four changes made by manager Graham Shine and his selectors.

Also into the team are Rebekah Daly, Lauren Ryan and Rebecca Delee.

Dropping down to the substitutes are Sophie Hennessy, Maeve O'Halloran, Katie Heelan and Grainne McKenna, who had all started the wins over London and Offaly.

After Sunday's Carlow tie, Limerick will be in league semi final action on March 19/20 with Antrim, Fermanagh or Leitrim the opponents.

Limerick have met Carlow in competitive a number of times in recent seasons with mixed results. The most recent tie was in last year's junior championship when the Leinster side were 4-11 to 1-9 winners.

Limerick won the league meeting of the counties in 2021 and Carlow winners in 2019 and '20.

LIMERICK: Carol Bateman (Mungret St Pauls); Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Sarah O'Sullivan (St Brigids), Rebekah Daly (Athea); Amy Ryan (Oola), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes); Loretta Hanley (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Iris Kennelly (Old Mill), Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes), Lauren Ryan (Adare); Rebecca Delee (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Catriona Davis (Monagea), Cathy Mee (Ballylanders). Subs: Sophie Hennessy (Old Mill), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Anna O'Dea (Oola), Maeve O'Halloran (Adare), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes), Rose Hyland (Ballylanders), Noelle Curtin (Athea), Eibhlis Lee (Ballylanders), Lucy Costello (Croom), Sarah Dillon (Pallasgreen), Caoimhe Butler (Pallasgreen), Claire Hayes (Oola), Eimear Kirby (Knockainey), Caroline Brennan (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes).

