Limerick team named to play All-Ireland U20 football champions Offaly

LIMERICK play their final round group game in the Liam Connor Cup this Saturday.
The March 5 game in the U20 Football Development League takes place in in the UL North Campus at 2.30pm.
The final round game on Saturday pits Limerick against Offaly, who won the All-Ireland U20 Football Championship last season.
Managed by Seamus O'Donnell, Limerick have lost to Clare and Wicklow in their previous Liam Connor Cup ties across the last two weeks.
Along with coach-selectors John Chawke, Neil Conway, Pa Ranahan and John O’Grady, Limerick have opted for a number of changes for their Offaly game - giving starting berths to players not involved in the two other group games.
After Saturday, all focus will switch to the Munster Championship.
Limerick face Waterford in a quarter final tie on Monday April 11 in Fraher Field in Dungarvan at 7pm. Victory would secure a home semi final against Cork one week later.
LIMERICK: Shane O’Connell (Fr Caseys); Sean Ryan (St Kierans), Patrick Holian (Ballylanders), Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastle West); Michael Cremin (Newcastle West), Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys); Todd Donovan (Newcastle West), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West), Conall O’Duinn (Monaleen); Kyle Mullins (St Patricks), Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret St Pauls), David O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). Subs: Colm O’Loughlin (Bruff), Gearoid O’Sullivan (St Patricks), Hugh O’Donnell (Gerald Griffins), Conor McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Garry Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Oisin Moss (Mungret Sr Pauls), Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen), Sean Geraghty (Newcastle West), Tomas Sheehan (Ballysteen). Extended panel: Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Cormac Woulfe (St Senans), Michael O’Mahony (Adare), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels), Shane O’Donoghue (Ballylanders), Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Craig Macinness (St Kierans), James Killian (Mungret St Pauls).
