02 Mar 2022

Increased suspension rules Seamus Flanagan out of Limerick's remaining hurling league games

Jerome O'Connell

02 Mar 2022 1:46 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

SEAMUS Flanagan will miss the remainder of Limerick's group games in the Allianz Hurling League.

Unless Limerick get embroiled in a league relegation play-off, the full forward won't become available for selection until round one of the Munster Championship on Easter Sunday, April 17, when the men in green travel to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to renew rivalries with Cork.

Flanagan was shown a straight red card in first half injury time on Sunday as John Kiely's side fell to a nine point loss to the men from Leeside.

As it's a repeat infraction within 12-months for the Feohanagh-Castlemahon man he has received a two match suspension.

That rules Flanagan out of Limerick's final group games in the Allianz Hurling League against Clare on Sunday in Ennis and home to Offaly on March 20.

The clash with the Leinster side will be Limerick's final competitive outing before beginning their championship title defence. That is unless the men in green remain without a league win and find themselves in a relegation play-off against Laois or Antrim.

TV and ticket details confirmed for Limerick and Clare derby in Allianz Hurling League

Flanagan's previous red card was against Waterford in last year's Allianz League on May 23, 2021 in Walsh Park. Indeed he also picked up a red card in the 2019 league when sent-off against Wexford.

While Flanagan starts his suspension in Sunday's clash with Clare in Cusack Park, Gearoid Hegarty returns from a one match ban for the round four tie.

Sean Finn was forced off injured against Cork and while it is understood the corner back has suffered no long term injuries, he may not be rushed back into action against Brian Lohan' side.

