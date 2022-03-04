Search

04 Mar 2022

All-Ireland camogie final for Laurel Hill Colaiste as Limerick side face Galway opposition

Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ junior camogie panel

Jerome O'Connell

04 Mar 2022 11:30 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Laurel Hill Colaiste play in the All-Ireland Junior (U16) D Camogie final this Saturday.

The Limerick city side play Galway’s Ard Scoil Mhuire of Ballinasloe this March 5 in Clarecastle, Co Clare at 1pm.

Laurel Hill Colaiste defeated Tyrone’s St Patricks Academy of Dungannon in their semi final. The city side defeated Cork's Coláiste an Chroí Naofa to win their Munster title. To reach that final, Laurel Hill Colaiste had beaten SNT Youghal, St Augustines Dungarvan and St Declan's of Kilmacthomas.

The Laurel Hill side are managed by Jacob O'Lachtnain with fellow teachers Eva Bromell and Sarah Downey, with joint captains in Órla Ní Riain and Sinéad de Brun.

Laurel Hill won All-Ireland junior honours back in 2013, while this very championship title has come to Limerick twice in recent times – John the Baptist CS, Hospital (2017) and Scoil Pol, Kilfinane (2019).

LAUREL HILL PANEL: Órla Ní Riain, Sinéad de Brun, Laura Southern, Poppy Nic Giolla tSeanáin, Sarah Ní Fhreaghaile, Kathy Ní Chruadhlaoich, Moya Ní Lorcain, Aeibhin Ní Uallacháin, Sally Ní Dhomhnaill, Ella Schasser, Eimear Ní Naíonáin, Maud Nic Niocais, Éanna Ní Uiginn, Méabh Ní Chongail, Ava Nic Gabhann, Emily Nic Cormaic, Clodagh Nic an Adhastair, Sinead Ní Riain, Ellie Ní Chonchuir, Aisling Ní Annáin, Saoirse Ní Chathasaigh, Heather Nic Aonghusa, Aoife Ní Chiardha, Sadhbh Ní Shiurtáin, Aoibhín Ní Mhearáin, Rachel Ní Dhochartaigh, Emily Ní Ghadhra, Emma Ní Thuachair, Ava Ní Chearnaigh, Emily Nic an tSeaca, Alannah Ní Cathaláin, Caitlin Ní Riain, Anna Rose Nic Bhinéid, Maureen Ní Íomhair, Lucy Ní Mhuirí, Clara Ní Nuanáin.

Local News

