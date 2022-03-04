New Ladies Gaelic Football club to be established in Limerick city

LIMERICK city GAA club Ballinacurra Gaels have established a new Ladies Football section.

The club are to participate in the Gaelic4Girls initiative beginning in mid-March.

This 10 week programme is designed to introduce girls aged 8-12 to Ladies Gaelic Football.

Eoin Buckley is Ballinacurra Gaels chairperson.

"Ballinacurra Gaels catchment area covers Ballinacurra Gardens, Prospect, Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston, South Circular Road, Ashbourne Ave and into the inner city. We also encourage all interested girls from Janesboro, Southill, Rosbrien and beyond to take part also," outlined Buckley.

"Gaelic4Girls is open to anyone born 2009-2014 or is aged between 8 and 12 in the year 2022. No experience is required as Ladies Football is very accessible for girls who are either new to Gaelic Games or for those that have previously played & would like to come back," he said.

However, players currently registered and playing with an LGFA club are not eligible.

All participants will receive a Gaelic4Girls jersey and get to meet some special guests along the way. Entry fee including the jersey is €12 for the entire 10 weeks.

Participants are asked to attend a registration evening at the Ballinacurra Gaels clubhouse (Eircode V94 TF65) next Thursday March 10 from 7-8pm.

Or they can contact G4G Coordinator Eoin Buckley by text on 087 6986895 or email ballinacurragaelsLGFA@gmail.com

The Gaelic4Girls programme runs for 10 weeks.

Weeks 1-4 feature weekly coaching sessions followed by two weeks of activities for coaches and parents.

Weeks 7-10 will continue the weekly coaching and finish with a series of small sided games or a mini-blitz.

"We would encourage all eligible girls to sign up for Gaelic4Girls as sports activity develops healthier girls with greater confidence, higher self-esteem and a more positive body image. Playing together the girls will develop teamwork abilities that will stand to them all their lives and add greatly to their work and employability skills," outlined Buckley.

"Ballinacurra Gaels GAA has a proud history of welcoming children and their families from all backgrounds and encourages everyone to get involved in the running of the club. Ballinacurra Gaels Ladies Football Club will give all girls the opportunity to play competitive sport in a fun, inclusive environment and ensure our local girls continue playing with their friends from a young age into their teens and on into adult life."

This initiative is supported by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Gaelic4Girls sponsor Glenveagh Homes and Limerick City and County Council’s Social Intervention Fund.