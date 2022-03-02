Search

02 Mar 2022

Limerick GAA confirm Bord na nOg title sponsor for new season of underage games

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

02 Mar 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA and Mr Binman has renewed their sponsorship partnership for another year.

The Limerick head-quartered waste recycling business has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the County Bord na nÓg underage hurling and football competitions.  

Mr Binman have being sponsoring U13 to U17 grades in both hurling and football since 2019. These competitions culminate in 60 finals across the different competitions. 

Pat Davoren, Chairperson of Limerick GAA Bord na nÓg outlined how every year over 12,000 children take part in the underage competitions run by Limerick GAA Bord na nÓg.

“We are delighted to have Mr Binman on board as the title sponsor of the Bord na nÓg underage competitions for another year. Mr Binman have been great supporters of Limerick GAA for a number of years now and we look forward to making this a successful partnership to benefit the young sports people who compete in these competitions,” said Ballybrown's Davoren.

Joe Cleary, Sales and Marketing Director of Mr Binman, commented: “We have been proud partners with Limerick GAA for many years now and we are delighted to be in the heart of the community where we operate.”

“The heart of the Gaelic Games community is in the development of the hurlers and footballers of the future and we hope that our involvement can help the underage structures in Limerick go from strength to strength,” said Joe Cleary.

