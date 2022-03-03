Search

03 Mar 2022

Limerick solicitor appointed to the GAA Disputes Resolution Authority

Limerick solicitor appointed to the GAA Disputes Resolution Authority

Con Barry pictured in Doon GAA grounds

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

03 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

doregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK solicitor has been appointed to the GAA Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) at the GAA Congress.

Doon man Con Barry said he was “delighted and honoured” to be accepted on the DRA after the decision was ratified over the weekend.

“I very much look forward to bringing my experience to the role,” said Mr Barry. The 43-year-old is a well-known solicitor in district courts in Limerick city, Kilmallock, Newcastle West and in the circuit court.

The DRA provides independent arbitration for GAA disputes and is essentially the GAA's version of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport. The DRA was established in 2005 to avoid situations where decisions made by internal committees of the GAA are appealed to the High Court.

The authority adjudicates on whether decisions were made legitimately and that fair procedures were applied. Many will recall the decision of the DRA allowing Diarmuid Connolly’s appeal, which cleared him to play in the 2015 All-Ireland football semi-final against Mayo at the eleventh hour.

But being a Doon man, hurling is Mr Barry’s first love.

“I have been part of Doon GAA for as long as I can remember. I started playing hurling at a young age and played at all juvenile grades. I played some junior hurling but that was as far as my talents took me,” said Mr Barry, who continued to volunteer after his playing days were over.

“Like so many other members, I have contributed to the club over the last 15 years in different ways. I have been involved with various committees and particularly the finance committee, which led to sourcing funding though the Sports Capital Programmes to floodlight the main pitch to full match day standard.

“I have also been fortunate enough to have been the club’s first aider to many teams over the last 15 years from U-13 up to senior level. I would like to thank all the players for having the trust in my first aid abilities. I have learned a lot from that role, and it was a great way of keeping involved with the club and getting to know new players. I would highly recommend it to anyone,” said Mr Barry, a practicing solicitor with Herbert & Co Solicitors. Partners, Turlough and John Herbert, who have a long association with Limerick GAA, both wish him well.

As does all in Doon GAA. Club chairman Mike Ryan said they were “very proud” that one of their own has been appointed to the prestigious role.

In the DRA, he will be mainly dealing with senior inter county stars but Mr Barry stressed that the club is where every player starts out and finishes up.

“Doon GAA club is very important to me and to the social fabric of our community. The club is at the centre of the community and the club's facilities are second to none.. All of this is down to its members and the fantastic support the club gets from the local community and surrounding parishes at all fundraising events. The local GAA club is at the centre of every parish in the country.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media