Limerick solicitor appointed to the GAA Disputes Resolution Authority

A LIMERICK solicitor has been appointed to the GAA Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) at the GAA Congress.

Doon man Con Barry said he was “delighted and honoured” to be accepted on the DRA after the decision was ratified over the weekend.

“I very much look forward to bringing my experience to the role,” said Mr Barry. The 43-year-old is a well-known solicitor in district courts in Limerick city, Kilmallock, Newcastle West and in the circuit court.

The DRA provides independent arbitration for GAA disputes and is essentially the GAA's version of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport. The DRA was established in 2005 to avoid situations where decisions made by internal committees of the GAA are appealed to the High Court.

The authority adjudicates on whether decisions were made legitimately and that fair procedures were applied. Many will recall the decision of the DRA allowing Diarmuid Connolly’s appeal, which cleared him to play in the 2015 All-Ireland football semi-final against Mayo at the eleventh hour.

But being a Doon man, hurling is Mr Barry’s first love.

“I have been part of Doon GAA for as long as I can remember. I started playing hurling at a young age and played at all juvenile grades. I played some junior hurling but that was as far as my talents took me,” said Mr Barry, who continued to volunteer after his playing days were over.

“Like so many other members, I have contributed to the club over the last 15 years in different ways. I have been involved with various committees and particularly the finance committee, which led to sourcing funding though the Sports Capital Programmes to floodlight the main pitch to full match day standard.

“I have also been fortunate enough to have been the club’s first aider to many teams over the last 15 years from U-13 up to senior level. I would like to thank all the players for having the trust in my first aid abilities. I have learned a lot from that role, and it was a great way of keeping involved with the club and getting to know new players. I would highly recommend it to anyone,” said Mr Barry, a practicing solicitor with Herbert & Co Solicitors. Partners, Turlough and John Herbert, who have a long association with Limerick GAA, both wish him well.

As does all in Doon GAA. Club chairman Mike Ryan said they were “very proud” that one of their own has been appointed to the prestigious role.

In the DRA, he will be mainly dealing with senior inter county stars but Mr Barry stressed that the club is where every player starts out and finishes up.

“Doon GAA club is very important to me and to the social fabric of our community. The club is at the centre of the community and the club's facilities are second to none.. All of this is down to its members and the fantastic support the club gets from the local community and surrounding parishes at all fundraising events. The local GAA club is at the centre of every parish in the country.”