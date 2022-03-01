Limerick college bid to end long Munster hurling title wait as Pallaskenry play Blarney

PALLASKENRY'S Salesian College seek to end a 60 year wait for a Munster Post Primary Schools Senior Championship title this Wednesday.

Pallaskenry play Cork’s Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal of Blarney in Feenagh at 12noon this Wednesday March 2 in the TUS Munster Senior D hurling final.

Salesian College are managed by teachers Brian Chambers and Colin Ryan, a Clare 2013 All-Ireland SHC winner.

Enroute to this final, they have beaten St Josephs Borrisoleigh, Tralee CBS and Mercy Mounthawk.

Limerick teams have won this Shane Hourigan Cup title in four of the last five campaigns – Hazelwood (2019), Crescent (2018), Rathkeale (2017) and St Munchins (2015).

Pallaskenry are looking to return a Munster senior hurling title to the school for the first time since 1962, when they won the Munster Senior B double.

The senior hurlers will be looking to go one better than their footballers, who suffered a 3-13 to 3-8 defeat against Beara of Cork in the Munster D Football final before the mid-term break.

The 31-strong Salesian College panel is backboned by hurlers from the Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Ballybrown GAA clubs.

PALLASKENRY: Ciarán Barry, Ethan Browne, Calum Coughlan, David Fitzgerald, Seán Hartigan, Oran Kelly, Dean Kennedy, Kenneth Leahy, Edward McLoughlin, Ciaran McMahon, Conor McMahon, Dylan Moloney, Marc O'Shea, Eoin Sexton, Seamus Stokes (all Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Barry Adams, Jamie Behan, Michael Griffin, Peter Kiely, Freddie Lynch, Paul O'Neill, Ned Quinn, Bobby Smith (all Ballybrown); Jack McCarthy, Cillian O'Gorman and Conor White (all Mungret); Billy Earls and Hugh Maher (both Patrickswell); Seán Lavan (Crecora-Manister); Calvin Nash (Askeaton); Seán O'Mahony (Adare).