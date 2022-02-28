Search

28 Feb 2022

Ardscoil Ris hurlers in All-Ireland quarter final action as Limerick side face Athenry

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

28 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

IT'S take-two for Ardscoil Ris and Athenry in the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship this Monday evening.

The Limerick and Galway sides meet in the NUIG sportsgrounds in Dangan, Co Galway this February 28 at 7.45pm.

The sides originally met in Ballyea, Co Clare on Saturday February 19 but that game was abandoned with 10-minutes to play due to an injury to a player from Presentation College, Athenry.

This Monday evening, the sides begin their All-Ireland Croke Cup campaign all over again.

The winner advances to next Saturday's Masita All-Ireland PPS semi final against Wexford's Good Counsel at 1pm.

Ardscoil Ris were without centre back Cian Scully in the abandoned game - he was ruled out with a broken thumb.

It's a sixth appearance in the Croke Cup for the Limerick city school but the first time they aren't Harty Cup champions.

The North Circular Road secondary school play an Athenry side that are Connacht champions after their provincial final win over Gort. 

Back in 2016, Ardscoil Ris and Athenry met in a Croke Cup semi final - the Limerick outfit winning a thriller 1-18 to 0-20. Current Limerick senior hurlers; Peter Casey, Conor Boylan and Ronan Connolly were in that '16 Ardscoil Ris side.

Managed by teachers Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan, Ardscoil Ris play a fifth game of the championship this evening. They had beaten Nenagh, Midleton and Thurles before the Harty Cup final defeat to Tulla.

