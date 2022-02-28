Limerick hurlers will embrace challenge to rediscover winning feeling vows John Kiely

LIMERICK manager John Kiely has accepted that his side face a challenge to rediscover the winning momentum that powered them to back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles.

His All-Ireland champions suffered a third successive Allianz League defeat on Sunday when Cork gained some revenge for the Croke Park defeat of last Summer.

Kiely accepted Limerick are below par at present but backed the players to respond.

“We have to go back and keep working in training and we will. Clearly it is a challenge at the minute but it is a challenge that we will embrace and absolutely work together as a group on and off the pitch to make sure we can get to where we want to be. We have a chance again next week and it will be interesting to see the response from the players,” said the Limerick manager after his side suffered a hat-trick of defeats for the first time since 2017.

Limerick go to Cusack Park in Ennis next Sunday (1.45) to play Clare in the penultimate group game in the league.

“At the moment we are just living from week to week and working towards the next game and our focus this week will shift to the game next Sunday and heading to Ennis to try and put in the best performance we possibly can down there and that is the bottom line,” said Kiely.

Limerick will have Gearoid Hegarty back from suspension but Seamus Flanagan will be missing after his red card against Cork.

“We have got to keep working hard and keep improving our performances and hopefully we will come back with a better performance next weekend,” said Kiely.

The manager backed the “character” of his Limerick hurling team to shine through as they look to return to winning ways.

“The players are hurting at the moment and are finding it difficult but there is great character in this group, great leadership in this group and tremendous ability in this group and when these boys backed are put to the wall I know the response they will give.”

Kiely stressed: “I have no doubt whatsoever in my mind what that response will be. I wouldn’t want to be in this position with any other bunch of men”.