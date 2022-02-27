Lacklustre Limerick remain without a win as Cork victorious in Allianz Hurling League

A third straight defeat for Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League...

This Sunday afternoon in the TUS Gaelic Grounds Cork were 2-19 to 1-13 winners.

Watched by 12,081, this repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland SHC final saw Cork pretty much do to Limerick, what the men in green had done to them last August.

Next up for John Kiely's Limerick is a trip to Ennis to play Clare next Sunday.

Cork were 14-points up at half time - 2-13 to 0-5.

It was a half which ended with injury time red cards for Shane Kingston and Seamus Flanagan - seperate incidents.

The men in green had nine wides in the opening half - five more than The Rebels.

The sides were level on three occasions in the opening seven minutes - Flanagan and David Reidy frees for Limerick.

Then Limerick went 15-minutes without a score as Cork took over.

By the 20th minute, the men from Leeside were 1-8 to 0-3 ahead - Shane Kingston goaling on 19-minutes after a pass from Patrick Horgan.

Points from Reidy and Darragh O'Donovan ended the Limerick barren spell to leave it 1-9 to 0-5.

But that was it from the home side with no score beyond the 23rd minute in the half.

Cork had a run of seven points mid-way through the half and then finished with a run of five unanswered scores.

Their second goal came on 35-minutes - Kingston again finding the net.

Then came the red cards - Kingston for a foul on Sean Finn and a minute later, Flanagan followed him to the sideline.

So 14-points down at half time - that a point more than Limerick were ahead in the Croke Park All-Ireland SHC final last August.

By the 47th minute, Limerick had five substitutions made but Cork were 2-16 to 0-9 ahead.

Patrickswell trio Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane had early Limerick scores in the second half but the men in red maintained the lead with scores of their own.

Limerick found a goal on 53-minutes when Cathal O'Neill raced onto a pop pass from William O'Donoghue and fired low to the net.

That left it 2-18 to 1-10 and over 15-minutes to play.

Down the home stretch, Diarmaid Byrnes frees and a Graeme Mulcahy point reduced the Cork winning margin to nine points.

SCORERS: Limerick: Cathal O'Neill 1-1, David Reidy (2frees) and Diarmaid Byrnes (3frees) 0-3 each, Aaron Gillane (2frees) 0-2, Seamus Flanagan, Darragh O'Donovan and Cian Lynch 0-1 each. Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-8 (6frees, 1 '65), Shane Kingston 2-0, Robbie O'Flynn and Mark Coleman (1free), Darragh Fitzgibbon and Conor Lehane 0-2 each, Shane Barrett, Conor Cahalane and Tim O'Mahony 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock); Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh O'Donovan (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock); Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Darren O'Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca). Subs: Richie English (Doon) for Sean Finn (36mins), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) for Colin Coughlan (h-t), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) for Darren O'Connell (h-t), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh) for Robbie Hanley (h-t), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for David Reidy (47mins), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Cathal O'Neill (54mins).

CORK: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills); Darragh Fitzgibbon, (Charleville), Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr); Mark Keane (Ballygiblin), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own); Shane Kingston (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Conor Lehane (Midleton). Subs: Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs) for Mark Keane (39mins), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Conor Lehane (45mins), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for Niall O'Leary (55mins), Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for Patrick Horgan (60mins), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas) for Shane Barrett (63mins), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers) for Robbie O'Flynn (69mins).

REFEREE: Sean Stack (Dublin).