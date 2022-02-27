In Pictures: Limerick Combat Gym hosts national kickboxing tournament

LIMERICK'S Combat Gym hosted the National IKF tournament last weekend.
Almost 400 people from across Ireland travelled to the Roxboro facility for the tournament, which had over 70 fights from juniors aged six to seniors and over40s.
All under the watchful eyes of Combat Gym coaches Kieran Honan, Daniel McInerney, Sarah O'Shea and Gillian O'Connor, along with Head Coach and Grandmaster Tony O'Donnell.
A helping hand for the tournament came from parents; Mary Honan, Linda O'Donnell, Hazel Barry and Kathleen Lawlor.
Click on 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.