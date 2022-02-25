Search

25 Feb 2022

Five changes in Limerick U20 football team to play Wicklow in Liam Connor Cup

Changes in Limerick U20 football team to play Wicklow in Liam Connor Cup

Jerome O'Connell

25 Feb 2022 10:01 AM

THE Limerick team to play Wicklow in round two of the U20 football Liam Connor Cup was named this Friday morning.

Limerick journey to play The Garden County in the U20 Football Development League this Saturday at 5.30 in Annacurra - the same counties clash in the Allianz Football League in near-by Aughrim at 2.30. 

Limerick lost to Clare in round one last Saturday evening in UL, while Wicklow lost to Offaly in Tullamore.

Limerick are managed by Seamus O'Donnell with coach-selectors Neil Conway, John Chawke, John O'Grady and Pa Ranahan.

There are five changes from the side that lost to Clare last Saturday. Into the team come Michael Cremin, Padhraic McMahon, Tomas Sheehan, Garry Sheehan and Zach McCarthy.

LIMERICK: Colm O’Loughlin (Bruff); Michael Cremin (Newcastle West), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastle West); Cormac Woulfe (St Senans), Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Eoin McGrath (Galbally); Conor McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen); Tomas Sheahan (Ballysteen), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West), Garry Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Darragh Murray (Monaleen), Conall O’Duinn (Monaleen), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels). Subs: Shane O’Connell (Fr Caseys), Patrick Holian (Ballylanders), Sean Geraghty (Newcastle West), Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), Todd Donovan (Newcastle West), Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Oisin Moss (Mungret St Pauls), Kyle Mullins (St Patricks), David O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). Extended panel: Gearoid O’Sullivan (St Patricks), Sean Ryan (St Kierans), Michael O’Mahony (Adare), Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret St Pauls), Shane O’Donoghue (Ballylanders), Hugh O’Donnell (Gerald Griffins), Craig Macinness (St Kierans), James Killian (Mungret St Pauls).

