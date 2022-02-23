Search

23 Feb 2022

Refixture confirmed for abandoned Ardscoil Ris and Athenry All-Ireland hurling quarter final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

23 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ARDSCOIL RIS and Presentation College Athenry will replay their All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship quarter final.

The original Croke Cup tie between the Limerick and Galway sides was abandoned with 10-minutes to left after a member of the Athenry side sustained an accidental injury which required an ambulance. The player in question was removed to hospital for treatment but subsequently the college confirmed "he will make a full recovery".

Now the Harty Cup runners-up and the Connacht champions are to meet again.

Their rescheduled quarter final will take place next Monday February 28 under the floodlights of NUIG sports grounds in Dangan, Co Galway at 7.45pm.

In the abandoned game, Ardscoil Ris were 0-13 to 0-11 ahead with 10-minutes to play when the unfortunate injury occurred.

The winner will advance to a semi final with Wexford's Good Counsel on Saturday March 5 at 1pm. The other semi final is in the fixture list for 3pm with St Kierans College Kilkenny playing Harty Cup winners Tulla.

The Croke Cup final is set for Croke Park on March 17 and will be live on TG4.

