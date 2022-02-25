Search

25 Feb 2022

O'Donnell wants Limerick to 'show us what fellas are made of' in U20 football in Wicklow

Jerome O'Connell

25 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK travel to Wicklow to play in round two of the Liam Connor Cup this Saturday.

Managed by Seamus O’Donnell, Limerick lost in round one of the U20 Football Development League last Saturday.

The Wicklow U20 tie takes place in Annacurra at 5.30 - the same counties clash in the Allianz Football League in near-by Aughrim at 2.30. 

There are five changes to the line-up that lost to Clare in round one - details here

“It’s about getting fellas in and getting them used to eachother – we had a few friendly games all along and it’s about them getting used to playing together and really Waterford is our be-all and end-all,” said the Limerick manager, referencing the April 11 Munster quarter final with Waterford.

“It’s about looking to see who is good enough and who isn’t,” said O’Donnell of the three games in the Liam Connor Cup. 
Limerick started the 4-3 to 3-9 defeat to Clare with five U18s.

”We are going with a massive level of youth but when we sat down at the start of the year we said if they are good enough to play, they are old enough. I think we have 18 who are underage again next year,” explained O’Donnell, who has coach-selectors in Neil Conway, John Chawke, John O’Grady and Pa Ranahan.

“We go to Wicklow this week and these games will show us what fellas are made of. We will have to show some character going down there but at the end of the day it is all looking towards Waterford and that is the no1 aim,” said O’Donnell, who also remains a coach-selector with Billy Lee's Limerick seniors.

While Limerick lost by three points to Clare last weekend, Wicklow lost to Offaly 1-11 to 1-10.

Limerick entertain All-Ireland champions Offaly on March 5 in UL at 2pm.

