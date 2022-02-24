Limerick champions Blackrock face Scariff with Munster club hurling final spot on offer

JUST over 12 years ago Blackrock were crowned All-Ireland Junior A hurling champions in Croke Park.
This Saturday, the club from Kilfinane-Ardpatrick bid to reach a Munster Junior B club hurling final.
Back in 2009/10, The Rockies were on a journey with the club’s first team but this time round it’s the second-string from the club with their flagship team now promoted all the way into the senior ranks.
Simon Hennessy, Niall Moloney and Barry O’Shaughnessy all played in the Munster and All-Ireland JAHC finals 12 years ago and on Saturday will provide vital experience when Blackrock play Clare champions Scariff in the Munster Junior B semi final.
This weekend's fixture takes place in Killeedy GAA grounds this February 26 at 12noon.
Blackrock defeated Waterford’s Fourmilewater in the quarter final and on Saturday hope to topple the The Banner challenge and reach a March 12 final against Clonoulty-Rossmore (Tipperary) or Belgooly (Cork).
Securing a Munster final spot would also ensure Blackrock progress into the All-Ireland series.
Captained by David O’Flaherty, the men in green and white will look to their experienced trio as well as Gavin O'Loughlin, Dave Healy, James O'Doherty and Declan Gilligan.
