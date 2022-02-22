Draws made for 2022 Limerick club senior, intermediate and junior football championships

THE draws were made this Tuesday evening for the 2022 Limerick club football championships.

Limerick Football Committee chairman Gerry Philips made the draws for the top four tiers at an event in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

In each of the top four tiers of Limerick club football there are 12 teams - drawn into two groups of six.

The round one fixtures will be 1v2, 3v4, 5v6.

In the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC, Newcastle West are the defending champions, with Kildimo-Pallaskenry the newly promoted side.

SFC Group One: 1 Monaleen, 2 Newcastle West, 3 Galbally, 4 Claughaun, 5 Fr Caseys, 6 Oola.

SFC Group Two: 1 Galtee Gaels, 2 Adare, 3 Ballybrown, 4 Ballylanders, 5 St Kierans, 6 Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

In the Griffins Coaches, Limerick IFC, Na Piarsaigh are the side relegated down from the senior ranks, while Fr Caseys were promoted up from the Premier JAFC ranks.

IFC Group One: 1 Na Piarsaigh, 2 St Senans, 3 Bruff, 4 Glin, 5 Crecora-Manister, 6 St Patricks.

IFC Group Two: 1 Gerald Griffins, 2 Rathkeale, 3 Pallasgreen, 4 Mungret, 5 Fr Caseys, 6 Dromcollogher-Broadford.

In the Woodlands House Hotel Premier JAFC, Feenagh-Kilmeedy are the newly promoted side, while Monaleen were relegated down from the intermediate ranks.

Premier JAFC Group One: 1 Newcastle West, 2 Croom, 3 Ballybrown, 4 Kilteely-Dromkeen, 5 Athea, 6 Cappagh.

Premier JAFC Group Two: 1 Mountcollins, 2 Monaleen, 3 Feenagh-Kilmeedy, 4 Monagea, 5 Cappamore, 6 Castlemahon.

In the Woodlands House Hotel, Limerick JAFC, Granagh-Ballingarry are the newly promoted side.

JAFC Group One: 1 Banogue, 2 Camogue Rovers, 3 Ballybrown, 4 Na Piarsaigh, 5 Mungret, 6 Bruree.

JAFC Group Two: 1 Hospital-Herbertstown, 2 Ballybricken-Bohermore, 3 South Liberties, 4 Granagh-Ballingarry, 5 Ahane, 6 Adare.