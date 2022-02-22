Limerick club senior, intermediate and junior hurling championship draws made for 2022

THE draws were made this Tuesday evening for the 2022 Limerick club hurling championships.

The draws were made for the top four tiers in the TUS Gaelic Grounds by Limerick GAA assistant-chairman Seamus McNamara.

In the new GAA spilt-season, the county club championships will commence in July.

In the Bon Secours Senior Hurling Championship the two sections were known but a draw was made to determine the fixtures schedule.

SHC Section A: 1 Kilmallock, 2 Patrickswell, 3 Na Piarsaigh, 4 Doon, 5 Adare, 6 Ahane.

SHC Section B: 1 Mungret St Pauls, 2 Kildimo-Pallaskenry, 3 Ballybrown, 4 Blackrock, 5 Garryspillane, 6 South Liberties.

Round One will be 1v2, 3v4, 5v6.

The Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC is an eight team group - a draw took place to determine the fixture schedule.

PIHC: 1 Dromin-Athlacca, 2 Knockainey, 3 Effin, 4 Bruff, 5 Cappamore, 6 Monaleen, 7 Newcastle West, 8 Glenroe.

The round one fixtures are 1v2, 3v4, 5v6, 7v8.

In the Nick Grene Limerick intermediate championship, there are 12 teams across two groups of six.

IHC Group One: 1 Murroe-Boher, 2 Bruree, 3 Croom, 4 Caherline, 5 Na Piarsaigh, 6 Feohanagh.

IHC Group Two: 1 Granagh-Ballingarry, 2 Croagh-Kilfinny, 3 Hospital-Herbertstown, 4 Kilmallock, 5 Knockaderry, 6 Pallasgreen.

Round One fixtures will be 1v2, 3v4, 5v6.

In the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC, there are four groups of six teams.

JAHC Group One: 1 Ballybricken-Bohermore, 2 Dromcollogher-Broadford, 3 Templeglantine, 4 Blackrock, 5 Staker Wallace, 6 Crecora-Manister.

JAHC Group Two: 1 St Patricks, 2 Killeedy, 3 Monagea, 4 Ahane, 5, Castletown-Ballyagran, 6 Claughaun.

JAHC Group Three: 1 St Kierans, 2 Askeaton, 3 Feenagh-Kilmeedy, 4 Mungret St Pauls, 5 Ballybrown, 6, Doon.

JAHC Group Four: 1 Tournafulla, 2 Rathkeale, 3 Garryspillane, 4 Kilteely-Dromkeen, 5 Patrickswell, 6 Old Christians.

Round One fixtures will be 1v2, 3v4, 5v6.