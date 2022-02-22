104 Limerick GAA club teams await the 2022 county hurling and football championship draws

LIMERICK GAA clubs were learn their county championship fate this Tuesday evening, February 22.
The 2020 club championship draws in hurling and football and from senior, through intermediate, to junior will be broadcast on Limerick GAA social media channels ay 7pm.
After two Covid-19 enforced changes to championship structures, the varying grades will return to pre-pandemic formats.
Draws will be made in four tiers of club hurling and football.
A total of 56 hurling clubs play across the senior, Premier IHC, IHC and JAHC, while 48 clubs are equally divided between the SFC, IFC, Premier JAFC and JAFC.
Both the Junior B Hurling and Football Championship continue to be run through the divisions and won't be involved in this evening's draw.
Further details available here
