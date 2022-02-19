Search

Injury forces abandonment of Ardscoil Ris All-Ireland Croke Park quarter final with Athenry

Jerome O'Connell in Ballyea

19 Feb 2022 5:22 PM

INJURY forced this Saturday afternoon's All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior Hurling Championship quarter final to  be abandoned.

There was 10-minutes to play between Ardscoil Ris and Presentation College of Athenry when a player from the Galway side sustained injury.

Medical personnel present felt an ambulance was required.

About 35-minutes later, match referee Niall Malone made the decision to abandon the game.

The ambulance arrived to the Ballyea GAA Grounds a short few minutes later to attend to the injured player.

The match will be refixed by Croke Park.

The winners advance to a Croke Cup semi final with Good Counsel of Wexford.

In today's other quarter final St Kierans of Kilkenny beat Gort, 1-13 to 1-10 to advance to a semi final with Harty Cup winners Tulla.

In this quarter final, Ardscoil Ris were 0-13 to 0-11 ahead with 10-minutes to play when the unfortunate injury occurred.

Ardscoil Ris, who lined out without the injured Cian Scully, were 0-8 to 0-7 ahead at half time.

Midfielders Rian O'Byrne and JJ Carey were among the early scorers for Niall Moran's side.

Patrick O'Neil and Michael Gavin had fine scores from distance as the North Circular Road outfit edged 0-6 to 0-3 clear on 20-minutes.

Niall O'Farrell and David Kennedy points had the Limerick side four points clear before Athenry finished the half with three successive points.

Ardscoil Ris hit the first four points of the second half, with Shane O'Brien and Diarmuid Stritch on the scoresheet.

Ardscoil Ris were now playing with the breeze and 0-12 to 0-7 ahead.

But back came Athenry with Gavin Lee frees leading the way.

Then came the stoppage and when the ambulance was called, both teams went inside from the cold and rain. Then 35-minutes later, the referee made the decision that the game would not restart and need to be rescheduled.

