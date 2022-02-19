Cian Lynch looks to deny Limerick side as NUIG meet UL in Fitzgibbon Cup final live on TV

FITZGIBBON Cup medals will come to Limerick one way or another in today's final of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.

UL and NUI Galway meet in the final in IT Carlow at 3.15 - live on TG4.

It's the first final meeting of the universities. UL will look to avenge the Sigerson Cup final loss to the Galway side on Wednesday evening.

The Galway side will 2021 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch as their main man.

Lynch is already a two time Fitzgibbon Cup winner with Mary Immaculate College.

Indeed the Patrickswell man is renewing final rivalries with UL - he won his first Fitzgibbon Cup title when Mary I defeated UL in the 2016 final.

The following year, Lynch and MIC won a second Fitzgibbon Cup title when the Limerick side defeated IT Carlow in the final.

Lynch is joined in the NUIG panel by Ballybrown's Conor O'Neill.

UL will be seeking their seventh Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship title, while NUI Galway will be chasing a first title since 2010 and their 11th ever crown.

It's 2018 since UL won the last of their titles.

UL are managed by former Limerick minor hurling manager Brian Ryan (South Liberties). Among his coaches are former Cork All-Star goalkeeper Anthony Nash and Ger Downes (Knockaderry).

UL have had Limerick senior player Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen) in their starting team for all of their four games to-date.

Rory Duff (Mungret), Conor O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown) and Mikey O'Grady (Knockainey) have seen game time as subs. Other locals in the UL panel are Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Matthew O'Sullivan (Mungret), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Jamie Power (Monaleen) and Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran).