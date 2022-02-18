Search

18 Feb 2022

Limerick U20 football team confirmed to play Clare in opening game of 2022 season

‘No holds barred’ root and branch review of Limerick football scene promised

Limerick U20 Football team

Jerome O'Connell

18 Feb 2022 10:46 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick U20 football team has been named to play Clare in the Liam Connor Tournament.

The opening game of the 2022 season takes place this Saturday February 17 in the UL North Campus at 7.30.

Limerick will also play Wicklow (away) and Offaly (home) in the coming weeks in this Croke Park run pre-season tournament.

Limerick are managed by Seamus O’Donnell with coach-selectors; John Chawke, Neil Conway, Pa Ranahan and John O’Grady.

Limerick lost to Tipperary in the 2021 Munster U20 Football Championship. Four of that starting team are selected to play Clare this Saturday evening - Ruadhan O'Connor, Cormac Woulfe, Sean Kilbridge and Jamie Baynham.

LIMERICK: Colm O’Loughlin (Bruff); Sean Ryan (St Kierans), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastle West); Cormac Woulfe (St Senans), Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Eoin McGrath (Galbally); Conor McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West); James Baynham (Monagea), Conall O’Duinn (Monaleen), Oisin Moss (Mungret St Pauls); Shane O’Donoghue (Ballylanders), Darragh Murray (Monaleen), David O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). Subs: Patrick Holian (Ballylanders), Michael Cremin (Newcastle West), Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), Todd Donovan (Newcastle West), Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen), Tomas Sheahan (Ballysteen), Michael O’Mahony (Adare), Zach McCarthy Galtee Gaels), James Killen (Mungret St Pauls). Extended panel: Sean Geraghty (Newcastle West), Gearoid O’Sullivan (St Patricks), Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret St Pauls), Garry Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Hugh O’Donnell (Gerald Griffins), Craig Macinnes (St Kierans), Shane O’Connell (Fr Caseys), Kyle Mullins (St Patricks).

