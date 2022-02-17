WATCH: Dramatic last gasp goal in extra time edges UL past Carlow into Fitzgibbon Cup final

A goal with a last puck of extra time snatched victory for UL in their Fitzgibbon Cup semi final this Thursday evening.

In IT Carlow, the Limerick side defeated the hosts 1-27 to 2-23.

The victory for the Brian Ryan managed UL books a decider against the Cian Lynch inspired NUIG.

Saturday's final will be live on TG4 at 3.15 from IT Carlow as UL go in search of revenge for their Sigerson Cup football final defeat to the same opposition on Wednesday evening.

UL will be seeking their seventh Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship title, while NUI Galway will be chasing a first title since 2010 and their 11th ever crown.

It's 2018 since UL won the last of their titles and on Saturday they will meet the Galway side in a final for the first time.

In this thrilling semi final, Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen) was the only local in the UL starting team and Conor O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown) was introduced as a late substitute.

UL raced from the traps but then a Seamus Casey goal for Carlow left it 0-6 to 1-3 after 10-minutes. That was to be the first time the sides were level but certainly not the last.

This semi final was level at half time - centre back Bryan O'Mara with the final score to draw UL level; 0-14 to 1-11.

The Limerick side again started the better in the second half and entering the final quarter were 0-21 to 1-14 ahead.

Then Carlow stormed into the semi final and in the closing minutes a goal from Marty Kavanagh had the DJ Carey managed side ahead.

But in injury time up popped defender Conor Flaherty to force extra time - the Galway dual player was in goals for the UL footballers 24-hours previous. Final score UL 0-25, IT Carlow 2-19.

In extra time, the scores dried up while the weather certainly didn't!

At half time in extra time, the sides were again level - 0-27 to 2-21.

Then Carlow looked to have one foot in the final when edging 0-27 to 2-23 ahead.

Until injury time in extra time when UL won a free - up stepped Waterford's Mikey Kiely and he somehow found the net with a match winning goal from 40-metres.