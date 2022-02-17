Search

18 Feb 2022

WATCH: Dramatic last gasp goal in extra time edges UL past Carlow into Fitzgibbon Cup final

UL

UL's Brian O'Grady

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

17 Feb 2022 10:45 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

A goal with a last puck of extra time snatched victory for UL in their Fitzgibbon Cup semi final this Thursday evening.

In IT Carlow, the Limerick side defeated the hosts 1-27 to 2-23.

The victory for the Brian Ryan managed UL books a decider against the Cian Lynch inspired NUIG.

Saturday's final will be live on TG4 at 3.15 from IT Carlow as UL go in search of revenge for their Sigerson Cup football final defeat to the same opposition on Wednesday evening.

UL will be seeking their seventh Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship title, while NUI Galway will be chasing a first title since 2010 and their 11th ever crown.

It's 2018 since UL won the last of their titles and on Saturday they will meet the Galway side in a final for the first time.

In this thrilling semi final, Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen) was the only local in the UL starting team and Conor O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown) was introduced as a late substitute.

UL raced from the traps but then a Seamus Casey goal for Carlow left it 0-6 to 1-3 after 10-minutes. That was to be the first time the sides were level but certainly not the last.

This semi final was level at half time - centre back Bryan O'Mara with the final score to draw UL level; 0-14 to 1-11.

The Limerick side again started the better in the second half and entering the final quarter were 0-21 to 1-14 ahead.

Then Carlow stormed into the semi final and in the closing minutes a goal from Marty Kavanagh had the DJ Carey managed side ahead.

But in injury time up popped defender Conor Flaherty to force extra time - the Galway dual player was in goals for the UL footballers 24-hours previous. Final score UL 0-25, IT Carlow 2-19.

In extra time, the scores dried up while the weather certainly didn't!

At half time in extra time, the sides were again level - 0-27 to 2-21.

Then Carlow looked to have one foot in the final when edging 0-27 to 2-23 ahead.

Until injury time in extra time when UL won a free - up stepped Waterford's Mikey Kiely and he somehow found the net with a match winning goal from 40-metres.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media